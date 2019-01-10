CES 2019: New app lets you virtually try on makeup – VIDEO

The YouCam Makeup-Magic Selfie Cam app lets you virtually try on a variety of products and styles.

Try on foundation, eyeliner and lipstick all from your couch.

“It lets you sample all these different shades without washing your face at the department store,” says Heather Roetman, director of business development for Perfect Corp. U.S. “You can try different shades against your skin and shop from home.”

Within the app, a shade-finder matches your skin tone to a foundation. If consumers find one they like, they can purchase it within the app.

The app also features a skin tone analysis tool that measures your skin’s spots, texture, wrinkles and under-eye circles.

“It gives you a score between 1 and 100,” Roetman explains. “You can track your score so if you buy an under eye treatment, you can track how much your dark circles improve in two weeks.”

The app is free in the Apple Store and Google Play store and includes in-app purchases.

