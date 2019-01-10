CES 2019: Robots to deliver your drinks — VIDEO

Slamtec, a Chinese robotics company, is preparing for it to be more common to order food, drinks or shoes from a robot.

Slamtec, a Chinese robotics company at CES 2019, is showing its two autonomous robots that would be able to roam in places like bars, restaurants and shopping malls. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Slamtec, a Chinese robotics company, is preparing for it to be more common to order food, drinks or even retail items from a robot.

The company has created two autonomous robots that would be able to roam in places like bars, restaurants and shopping malls.

More than 180,000 conventiongoers are at CES, which runs through Friday. More than 4,400 exhibiting companies are showcasing across more than 2.9 million net square feet of space.

