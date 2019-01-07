CES 2019: Smartbox deters ‘porch pirates’ — VIDEO

Cory Weirmier of Danby Appliances explains the the Parcel Guard, a smartbox designed to thwart “porch pirates.”

CES 2019: Smart Box to Keep your Packages Safe

The box, priced at $399, is constructed with smart technology to protect items sent to your home. Weirmier said the Parcel Guard will be available in late February.

The Parcel Guard was one of many products revealed Sunday night ahead of the official opening of CES.

More than 180 companies exhibited at the 3½-hour CES Unveiled Las Vegas, an annual media event at Mandalay Bay that features standout startups alongside established companies.