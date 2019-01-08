CES 2019: Sony’s robot dog Aibo makes second appearance — VIDEO

Sony’s robot dog Aibo appeared at CES 2019, the second time the canine with artificial intelligence has graced the Las Vegas conference.

Sony’s robot dog Aibo at CES in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Michael Scott Davidson/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Sony’s robot dog Aibo appeared at CES 2019, the second time the canine with artificial intelligence has graced the Las Vegas conference.

While the price tag for the pooch is a large number of bones — $2,899 USD — Sony employee Leon Michor said the robot companion has sold all 2,000 units available for purchase in the U.S. since it came to market stateside in September. More than 20,000 have been sold in Japan.

“There is talk about having a second litter, Aibo has been very well received in the market,” Michor said.

With a fully charged battery, Aibo can spend two to three hours playing, obeying commands and learning tricks. Watch out though, anyone who doesn’t spend enough time training Aibo could have a disobedient pup on their hands.

“The idea is to just have this (AI) dog that can develop like a dog in real life,” Michor said.

More than 180,000 are at CES, which runs Tuesday through Friday. More than 4,400 exhibiting companies are showcasing across more than 2.9 million net square feet of space.

