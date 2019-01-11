CES 2019: Try on clothes without getting undressed — VIDEO

Soon you’ll be able to try on your clothes without getting undressed.

The LG Thinq Smart Mirror lets you stand in front of a mirror and virtually try on clothes. It works by scanning your body and showing users how styles and sizes of clothing will fit.

At a demonstration at CES 2019, conventiongoers were prompted to stand a few feet back from the mirror. A screen directs users to raise and then lower their arms. In just a few seconds, the screen presents the users’ measurements with near-perfect accuracy. An avatar appears which has the same height, waist, chest, arm, leg and hip measurements represented either as inches or centimeters. Users can customize the avatar’s gender and hair color.

Next, users select styles of clothing they’d like to try on from major retailers. After selecting an outfit, a color-coded scale highlights on the avatar where a user may experience clothing that is too tight or too loose. It allows users to alternate between sizes to find an ideal fit.

If the user is satisfied with the style and fit, purchasing the item is as simple as tapping the screen.

