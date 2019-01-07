CES 2019 unveils holographs, smart mirrors and more in Las Vegas — VIDEO

Holographic 3D displays and smart mirrors — two products suited for use on the Strip — were among the products revealed Sunday night ahead of the official opening of CES.
More than 180 companies exhibited at the 3½-hour CES Unveiled Las Vegas, an annual media event at Mandalay Bay that features standout startups alongside established companies.
Beauty and health products, such as devices that monitor your sleep and prevent snoring, were in abundance at a sneak preview Sunday. The international consumer electronics show, which is organized by the lobby group Consumer Technology Association, officially kicks off Tuesday and runs through Friday.
‘’Digital health is going to be huge’’ at the show this year, Lesley Rohrbaugh, director of market research at the association, told hundreds of media members earlier Sunday, highlighting digital therapy and remote patient monitoring.
CareOS showed off its $20,000 smart mirrors for use in high-end hotels. Guests can use it not only to check their health, but also book a spa, order a cab and check out. California-based Perfect Corp. offered a slight variation: a beauty mirror that can immediately show how a face changes with makeup applied.
But the products on display Sunday were as diverse as the 150 countries CES attendees come from.
HYPERVSN caught plenty of attention with its 3D holographic displays that seem to float in the air as they change in size and color. Illusionist Criss Angel is using the HYPERVSN product in his new show on the Strip.
Startup AirSelfie presented the latest models of its hand-sized aerial cameras that can ascend 20 feet to capture a group selfie or landscape shot. Gillette, one of the largest consumer goods companies in the world, demonstrated its new heated razor.
Tech retail sales
Demand for such new gadgets and products will help lift U.S. consumer technology retail sales to nearly $400 billion this year, a 3.9 percent increase compared with 2018, the Consumer Technology Association announced Sunday. That is equivalent to about $1,200 in technology retail sales per person in the U.S.
Smartphones, the largest component, will grow just 2 percent to $80 billion amid a saturated market. The lobby forecasts 171 million smartphone sales in 2019, or about one for every two people in the U.S.
Streaming services such as Netflix will see the largest growth, with sales expected to rise a quarter to $26 billion. Sales of smart home technology, such as Amazon’s Echo, will jump 17 percent to $4.6 billion.
