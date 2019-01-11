CES 2019: What’s the future like? Ask Alexa — VIDEO

This week has showcased everything from intelligent toilets to dog treat flingers that work with Amazon’s voice activation.

Attendees explore a room showcasing products integrated with Amazon's Alexa at the Sands Expo and Convention Center during CES in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees explore a room showcasing products integrated with Amazon's Alexa at the Sands Expo and Convention Center during CES in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Smart glasses from Amazon-funded startup North in a room showcasing products integrated with Amazon's Alexa at the Sands Expo and Convention Center during CES in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

An Audi is displayed in a room showcasing products integrated with Amazon's Alexa at the Sands Expo and Convention Center during CES in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees are assisted in a room showcasing products integrated with Amazon's Alexa at the Sands Expo and Convention Center during CES in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Roland Le Franc, senior solutions architect for Alexa, tries out a Roland Go:Piano keyboard in a room showcasing products integrated with Amazon's Alexa at the Sands Expo and Convention Center during CES in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Martin Jurgensen of Denmark tries out smart glasses from Amazon-funded startup North in a room showcasing products integrated with Amazon's Alexa at the Sands Expo and Convention Center during CES in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees explore a room showcasing products integrated with Amazon's Alexa at the Sands Expo and Convention Center during CES in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Erick Naunay of Oklahoma checks out the MSI GS65 gaming laptop with Alexa built-in at a room showcasing products integrated with Amazon's Alexa at the Sands Expo and Convention Center during CES in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Walking around CES, it’s easy to get the feeling that it’s an Alexa-powered world, and we’re just living in it.

This week has showcased everything from intelligent toilets to dog treat flingers that work with Amazon’s voice activation.

Entering the company’s branded showroom at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, then, is like gaining a glimpse of the not-too-distant future. It’s bewildering and just a smidge terrifying.

The exhibit is drawing everyone from newbies enthralled with simply being able to have products respond to their voices to the more tech-minded attendees.

Inside acoustic pods mimicking tiny houses flush with the technology, Amazon representatives highlighted the way a simple, mildly provocative command — “Alexa, let’s get cozy” — can dim the lights, turn on your TV and further set the mood. The phrase “Alexa, good night,” meanwhile, powers everything down and lowers the blinds.

Over in the kitchen presentation, the LG InstaView ThinQ boasts a touchscreen that can become transparent to see inside without opening the door — when it isn’t being used to track the levels of various foods inside.

Other displays promote the likes of the Bosch Indego S+ robotic lawnmower that works with Alexa, as well as Focals, the custom-built eyeglasses by North that come with Alexa built in. (The difference between the two: “works with” doesn’t involve a separate microphone and requires another device, such as the Amazon Echo, with which to interact.)

Most eyes, though, are drawn to the Audi e-tron SUV in the center of the room.

It isn’t powered by Alexa. It’s electric. But you can use Alexa to charge it.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.