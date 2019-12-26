CES 2020 includes Ivanka Trump appearance in Las Vegas

President Donald Trump’s daughter will help lead a discussion focusing on creating apprenticeships and developing K-12 STEM education programs.

Ivanka Trump stands on stage during the playing of the National Anthem before President Donald Trump signs the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, before traveling to Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Ivanka Trump is coming to Las Vegas to take part in CES 2020.

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, which owns and operates CES, will join Ivanka Trump as the two will lead the discussion titled “The Path to the Future of Work,” according to a CES news release.

“CES has consistently proven to be one of the most influential technology events in the world,” Trump said in the release. She said she was excited to help examine ways to make sure “American students and workers are equipped to thrive in the modern, digital economy.”

Trump’s appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at The Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom.

The consumer technology showcase, scheduled for Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas, will span 11 official venues and more than 2.9 million net square feet of exhibit space.

Other confirmed CES keynote speakers include:

* Samsung President and CEO of Consumer Electronics Division Hyun-Suk Kim;

* Daimler Chairman Ola Källenius; Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian;

* NBCUniversal Chairman of Advertising and Partnerships Linda Yaccarino, Quibi CEO Meg Whitman and founder Jeffrey Katzenberg;

* Salesforce Chairman and co-CEO Marc Benioff;

* Unilever CEO Alan Jope.

