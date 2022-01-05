CES 2022 open for business in Las Vegas

CES, the largest consumer technology trade show in the world, opened in Las Vegas Wednesday with thousands of people expected to remain on the sidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees begin to file into the first day of CES during its opening at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, speaks during a keynote session at CES at The Venetian Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, speaks during a keynote session at CES at The Venetian Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mary Barra, chair and CEO of General Motors, debuts the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV during a keynote session at CES at The Venetian Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mary Barra, chair and CEO of General Motors, speaks during a keynote session at CES at The Venetian Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mary Barra, chair and CEO of General Motors, speaks during a keynote session at CES at The Venetian Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Karen Chupka, executive vice president of CES, speaks during a keynote session at CES at The Venetian Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An attendee takes a picture during a keynote session at CES at The Venetian Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The stage is set for a keynote session at CES at The Venetian Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees begin to file into the first day of CES during its opening at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees begin to file into the first day of CES during its opening at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The show normally draws more than 170,000 people to several convention venues in the city every January.

A state-of-the-industry opening keynote featuring Consumer Technology Association President and CEO Gary Shapiro kicked off the event that is being shortened to three days because of the pandemic.

