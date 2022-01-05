52°F
CES 2022 open for business in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2022 - 6:33 am
 
Updated January 5, 2022 - 10:50 am
Attendees begin to file into the first day of CES during its opening at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, speaks during a keynote session at CES at The Venetian Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, speaks during a keynote session at CES at The Venetian Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mary Barra, chair and CEO of General Motors, debuts the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV during a keynote session at CES at The Venetian Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mary Barra, chair and CEO of General Motors, speaks during a keynote session at CES at The Venetian Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mary Barra, chair and CEO of General Motors, speaks during a keynote session at CES at The Venetian Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Karen Chupka, executive vice president of CES, speaks during a keynote session at CES at The Venetian Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An attendee takes a picture during a keynote session at CES at The Venetian Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The stage is set for a keynote session at CES at The Venetian Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees begin to file into the first day of CES during its opening at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendees begin to file into the first day of CES during its opening at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

CES, the largest consumer technology trade show in the world, opened in Las Vegas Wednesday with thousands of people expected to remain on the sidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show normally draws more than 170,000 people to several convention venues in the city every January.

A state-of-the-industry opening keynote featuring Consumer Technology Association President and CEO Gary Shapiro kicked off the event that is being shortened to three days because of the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

