CES

CES attendees outnumber ’22 crowd, surpass estimates

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2023 - 11:54 am
 
People are silhouetted by an OLED display at the LG booth during the final day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees travel between halls during the CES tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Daniel Escobar, of California, tests Ant Reality Optics’ augmented reality devices during the CES tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Attendees travel between halls during the CES tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

CES brought in more attendees than organizers had initially anticipated, during the annual four-day tech trade show that wrapped up Sunday.

The convention brought an estimated 115,000 industry professionals to the Strip, the Consumer Technology Association announced Sunday, marking a significant year-over-year increase in attendance but still lower than pre-pandemic figures.

CES 2022 saw about 45,000 attendees, largely because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, while pre-pandemic shows typically attract 170,000 conventioneers.

The pre-audit figures for this year’s show surpassed show producers’ initial estimate of 100,000 attendees. There were about 40,000 international visitors from 140 countries, CTA estimated, and 4,800 media members from about 70 countries.

“CES 2023 was the great reconnection and rocked by every measure — from attendance to the keynote stage to press conferences and product debuts on the exhibit floor — showing the entire world that in-person events are BACK!” Gary Shapiro, CTA’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “The innovation unveiled this week will drive economic growth and change in meaningful ways to improve our lives and create a better future for the next generation.”

The show hosted more than 3,200 exhibitors, including 1,000 startups, in the 2.2 million net square feet of convention space at the Las Vegas Convention Center and The Venetian Expo. Sixty percent of Fortune 500 companies were represented at the show, according to CTA.

Businesses launched products and services in automotive and mobility tech, digital health, Web3 and the metaverse, sustainability, entertainment and more.

CES’s on-demand content — a remote option created during the pandemic and expanded for the 2023 show — will be available online through February. The show will return to Las Vegas Jan. 9-12, 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

