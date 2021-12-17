CES organizers to provide self tests for COVID-19 at January show

While there will be no requirement to use them, Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Self Test kits will be offered to all attendees of CES 2022 as an added layer of protection.

Visitors gather outside of the main entrance for Central Hall on CES Day 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in January 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Organizers of CES on Friday announced new COVID-19 testing protocols that will add a new layer of protection for people attending the early January trade show, one of the largest on the city’s annual convention calendar.

Upon arriving at designated badge pick-up locations, CES attendees will be provided with Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Self Test kits. Each kit contains two tests, which can be used twice while attending the show.

CES officials said the test is easy to use, requires a shallow nasal swab, takes 15 minutes and can be done in a hotel room. While use of the kits is not required for admission to the show, representatives of the Consumer Technology Association are encouraging all participants to test for COVID-19 before they leave home and within 24 hours before entering a show venue.

The new test kits offered at CES are in addition to requirements for all attendees to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19 as a condition of entry.

The availability of the tests comes as the association announced the number of exhibitors at the show displaying at several venues across the city Jan. 5-8 has reached 2,100.

Masks will be required in nearly all CES venues. Officials said masks will be required in exhibit booths and indoor exhibit facilities, in conference and keynote rooms, and in CES shuttle buses and other CES transportation services.

“CES is a global event, and we continue to see strong momentum with new exhibitors signing up every day,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the association. “In August, we announced that every CES attendee must be fully vaccinated. CES will also provide complimentary COVID-19 rapid tests, onsite at badge pickup locations, as an additional step to protect the health and safety of all our attendees, exhibitors and staff.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.