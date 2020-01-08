FTC commissioner: Facebook’s new privacy checkup not enough

Apple made its first appearance at CES in 28 years Tuesday in a discussion about privacy.

Panelists talk data privacy Tuesday during CES in Las Vegas. (Alex Chhith/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Apple made its first appearance at CES in 28 years Tuesday in a discussion about privacy.

Apple Senior Director of Global Privacy Jane Horvath was tasked with answering questions about industry use of personal data during a panel called “Chief Privacy Officer Round Table: What do Consumers want?” Other panelists included Federal Trade Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter — whose organization recently fined Facebook $5 billion, Facebook’s Vice President of Public Policy and Chief Privacy Officer Erin Egan, and Proctor & Gamble’s Global Privacy Officer Susan Shook.

CES 2020 All the latest news, products and information from CES 2020 in Las Vegas

For the most part, there was little clashing during the panel between the two tech giants, as Horvath made clear she would not “opine” on competitors.

Nevertheless, Slaughter raised points that not enough was being done to protect consumer data.

“Just that fact that almost everyday when we read the newspaper, we see different concerning stories about privacy or security breaches, it would impossible to conclude that enough is being done,” Slaughter said.

Data use

The Facebook and Apple executives reiterated their companies’ commitments to letting consumers drive how their data is being used.

However, Slaughter said the burden to protect one’s own privacy shouldn’t solely be on users and commented that Facebook’s new privacy tool — announced a day before the panel — was not enough.

“I’m concerned with a universe where the entirety of the burden to protect one’s data lies with (the) consumer,” Slaughter said. “Because I think that today even if consumers can walk through a privacy checkup or think about all these things the amount of information that you have to process to figure out what is happening with your data is untenable for most people.”

When asked if Facebook uses too much data, Egan highlighted the company’s dedication to “data minimization.”

“Data minimization is a core for privacy concept and it’s something that we embody in everything we do — so we collect the data we need to serve people and to serve advertising,” she said. “We adhere to the concept of data minimization we collect what we need to serve people, we give people control and choice over that data and we’re clear with people about it and we work to deidentify.”

APPLE

Judging from the line of reporters to ask questions, much was not answered during the hour-long panel.

At one point, Horvath said all of Apple’s devices could be synced together so they are “smart,” however Apple wouldn’t know what users are doing.

One reporter later asked if Apple devices could be synced together, if a virus downloaded from one device could then reach the others.

Horvath said she didn’t have an answer for that but that she would bring it up to Apple. She was sure it had been thought about though, she said.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290.