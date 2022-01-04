53°F
High-tech products promise to upgrade the bathroom experience

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2022 - 1:31 pm
 
Kohler's PerfectFill bathtub draws a bath to the user's preferred temperature and depth. (Image courtesy of Kohler)
Kohler's PerfectFill bathtub draws a bath to the user's preferred temperature and depth. (Image courtesy of Kohler)
Kohler's Stillness Bath combines steam, aromatherapy and more for a spa-like experience at home ...
Kohler's Stillness Bath combines steam, aromatherapy and more for a spa-like experience at home. (Image courtesy of Kohler)
The BConnect Hub (plugged into outlet) enables universal connectivity, allowing smart devices l ...
The BConnect Hub (plugged into outlet) enables universal connectivity, allowing smart devices like toothbrush, bath mat, mirror, and more, to connect to their platforms without using a smartphone. The outlet is one of several smart home technology products showcased by Baracoda at CES 2022 (Image courtesy of Baracoda)

CES is back in Las Vegas, and so is the pursuit of the ultimate smart home. For the bathroom, dozens of companies are showing off their new or soon-to-be released products designed to make bathing, grooming and mirror-gazing even easier.

Kohler, the American kitchen and bath product designer, is showcasing eight new smart products at the convention. At the top of the list is PerfectFill, a smart bathing technology that draws a bath to the user’s preferred temperature and depth with a voice command or through a Kohler app. It’s sold as a drain kit, starting at $2,700, and is designed to be paired with other Kohler digital and plumbing products.

For even more unique and high-tech bathing, Kohler revealed its Stillness Bath. The product was inspired by Japanese forest bathing to turn the task “into a sanctuary for self-care and well-being,” the company said.

Stillness baths — starting at $8,000 with the first model available in the first quarter of 2022 — use water, light, fog and aromas to create an immersive bath experience.

Kohler isn’t the only company bringing technology to the bathroom. Healthtech company Baracoda is highlighting its “bathroom of the future,” a vision of smart health devices connected without wires or multiple smartphone apps.

A bathmat with AI and footprint recognition, BBalance can quantify metrics whenever you need to look. Examples of its use include letting a user know they need bigger shoes, they’ve lost weight or their posture has improved. Place that mat in front of Artemis, a smart mirror that can also monitor body composition.

“The big picture for healthtech and devices that keep track of biorhythms and habits is to move toward technology as the driver for prevention and wellness, to change lives and empower self-care, and to make this technology affordable and accessible to those who need it most,” Thomas Serval, CEO and cofounder of Baracoda, said in a statement.

The three-day international consumer electronics show — cut back from an initial four-day run — opens Wednesday at several convention venues across the city and also is being offered virtually. Some 2,200 exhibitors are planning to be on the CES show floor in person, according to the Consumer Technology Association, which produces the trade show.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

THE LATEST