McCarran airport plays big role behind the scenes at CES

The Las Vegas airport is adding 200 flights a day with 49,000 additional seats during CES.

The tails of several international air carriers on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, as extra flights arrive at McCarran International Airport, primarily bringing in CES attendees. (McCarran International Airport)

John Reynolds with Flexport lays on a CLIMATE360 Smart Bed by Sleep Number during the first day of CES 2020 at the Sands Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. A record 24 extra flights are expected to go to or from McCarran during the week of Jan. 7-11, 2020, for the annual CES show. That means about 50,000 extra passengers seats. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals fill the Sands Expo before CES 2020 floor open on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Aircraft from several international air carriers on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, as extra flights arrive at McCarran International Airport, primarily bringing in CES attendees. (McCarran International Airport)

Getting nearly 200,000 CES attendees and workers to and from Las Vegas for the largest annual trade show is a task that largely falls to McCarran International Airport and air carriers.

And this year’s extra passenger load is setting a record.

“Last year we had about 38,000 extra seats for CES,” said McCarran spokeswoman Christine Crews. “This year it will be 49,000, with 30,000 of those on international flights.”

Nearly 250 added flights are on the schedule for the week of Jan. 7-11), Crews said. The daily flight load of 1,000 aircraft will swell to an average of 1,200 during CES, which concludes Friday.

Even some airlines that do not provide regular service to McCarran — including Air France, sister airline Air Tahiti Nui and La Compagnie — arranged for trips to and from Las Vegas for the consumer electronics show.

Nine international carriers, including KLM, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Air Mexico, El Al, Korean Airlines, LEVEL, Hainan and Air Canada added flights from various cities, including several from Japan, Mexico, Europe and elsewhere.

In addition, American Airlines added several flights from various Japan airports while and Delta added flights from Amsterdam, Paris, Tokyo, London, Seoul, Taiwan and China.

Domestic airlines added several flights from tech hubs, such as Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California, as well as other large cities, to get CES attendees to Las Vegas and back home.

No event compares to CES

The airport has handled extra capacity for various other events over the years, but nothing to the extent of CES.

“We might get 12 flights added from Mexico-based airlines for Mexican Independence Day or for a big fight, but nothing compared to CES,” Crews said. “We get through CES and then we starting planning for another nine to 10 months (for the next show), and that includes everybody at the airport from management to air operations to (ground) transportation people. We meet regularly and often. We plan on contingencies for like when a flight has mechanical trouble and has to be parked elsewhere for another plane to get to a gate.”

Planning is vital to handling extra fliers. Many airlines upstage during CES, meaning they increase capacity, perhaps using an aircraft that will handle 250 passengers instead of 140, for example.

“It is really the fine choreography at the gate with so many extra international flights that have to have to go to specific gates to get to fliers through customs and border security,” Crews said.

She said the Transportation Security Administration works with all air carriers to find out what passenger loads are coming in and at exactly what hours to adjust their staffing levels and to move TSA screeners from place to place at McCarran.

Communicating with passengers also is critical to success, Crews said.

“We want them to have a seamless situation,” she said. “The added digital signage at the airport over the past three to 10 years is vital along with all other forms of communication from the airport and air carriers. Boots on the ground to answer questions and direct passengers is essential.”

For example, some CES fliers will arrive at a domestic terminal and perhaps leave from an international gate. Getting them the correct information is critical, she said.

Sunday and Monday were the two busiest arrival days while Thursday and Friday will be extremely heavy days for departures.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority puts the economic impact of CES 2020 at $283.3 million in less than a week.

