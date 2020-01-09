New beauty technology introduced at CES can make you look better

Cameras, mirrors and apps are getting a tech boost to help consumers better visualize and understand their skin.

Logan McGill talks about new skin technology by Neutrogena during the "Living in Digital Times" pre-CES news conference at the Mandalay Bay on Sunday Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Neutrogena Skin360 app

HairMax Laser 272 Hair Growth Cap

Looking better and feeling better have always been hallmarks of the beauty industry.

Now, technology is empowering users to see better, too.

Cameras, mirrors and apps are getting a tech boost to help consumers better visualize and understand their skin with developments that mimic sunlight or provide insights with the ease of a selfie. And the growing sector of wearable tech is making looking better more convenient.

Simplehuman Sensor Mirror Trio Max

Launching in spring 2020, the sensor mirror trio max is the latest addition to Simplehuman’s beauty tools category, and will feature a proprietary Tru-Lux light system, developed with a color rendering index that closely simulates natural sunlight. The light system will provide enhanced visibility on the subtle variations in makeup color.

Neutrogena Skin360 app

A new app by skincare brand Neutrogena combines advanced skin imaging, behavior coaching and artificial intelligence to help consumers take personalized steps to reach their skin health goals. A selfie tool provides an analysis of skin issues such as wrinkles, fine lines, under-eye circles, dark spots and smoothness. The app then offers personalized advice for users to adjust routines and find solutions.

HairMax Laser 272 Hair Growth Cap

HairMax is unveiling a laser-growth cap that incorporates 272 medical-grade laser diodes to promote hair growth. The flexible wearable can be worn like a baseball cap and can operate for 15 or 30 minutes. HairMax claims that seven clinical studies were conducted at major medical research centers in the U.S. that show an increased count of 129 additional new hairs per square inch and an 81 percent increase in hair growth when compared with those of the control devices.

