CES 2020

Procter & Gamble offers glimpse of new, popular old products at CES

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2020 - 3:15 pm
 

Procter & Gamble previewed a selection of new, upcoming and popular returning products Sunday that will be on display at its Life Lab experience at CES this week.

Procter & Gamble is best known for creating health, hygiene and beauty products under brand names like Pampers, Oral B and Olay. Procter & Gamble CEO of Feminine and Baby Products Fama Francisco and Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard presented products from six P&G brands:

AIRIA

AIRIA is a home fragrance system that lets consumers customize their entire scent experience. From colored lights to scent intensity to time release, the AIRIA system can be controlled with an app or any Amazon Alexa-enabled device. AIRA is available at PGLifeLab.com or AIRIAsmartscent.com.

Gillette

Returning to this year’s CES is the GilletteLabs heated razor, which warms at the press of a button and takes less than one second to heat. It features adjustable temperature levels for a closer and more comfortable shave.

Also featured from Gillette this year is the TREO razor, the first razor designed for shaving another person. The razor has an ergonomic handle, special built-in shave gel and safety comb to protect sensitive skin.

Both products are available in stores or at Gillette.com.

Pampers

The Lumi system by Pampers gives parents an all-in-one connected care system for monitoring babies and tracking their progress. The Lumi app works with a video monitor and diaper sensor to give parents a real-time view of their baby’s sleep, feeding and dietary patterns. It’s available at Pampers.com.

Oral-B

Seen for the first time at CES this year, the Oral-B IO electric toothbrush combines the classic Oral-B rotating and oscillating brush head with microvibrations for better plaque removal and a nearly silent brushing experience. The toothbrush also has built-in 3D tracking that can be combined with an app to guide consumers through six brushing areas and 16 specific surfaces. The IO brush isn’t available yet, but CES attendees can take it for a spin at Procter & Gamble’s Life Lab on the CES showfloor.

OPTE

The OPTE skincare system is a handheld device that scans skin for imperfections and applies a serum that camouflages discoloration and corrects uneven skin tone over time. P&G improved on last year’s OPTE skincare system prototype to make the product faster, more interactive and more portable. Available for preorder at OPTEskin.com

Charmin

Procter & Gamble has created a prototype of the app-controlled Roll Bot to deliver a fresh roll of toilet paper to your bathroom in case of an emergency. Until it hits the market, consumers will have to settle for the Charmin Forever Roll, a massive roll of toilet paper that lasts about a month. It’s available at shop.charmin.com.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

