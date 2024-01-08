Tech media arrives for startup of four-day CES 2024

A preview of what’s in store for the 2024 CES trade show to be attended by more than 130,000 people opened on Sunday, the first of two media days at Mandalay Bay.

People walk through the Las Vegas Convention Center during setup ahead of the CES tech show Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Thousands of tech media representatives jammed the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Sunday for a media preview of CES 2024, a four-day technology trade show that opens Tuesday at multiple Las Vegas venues.

More than 130,000 people are expected to attend the show open only to tech professionals and not the general public.

Media members got their first peek at the thousands of gadgets that will be displayed at CES at “CES Unveiled,” an early-look display of the top projects to be shown at this year’s event.

Prior to the unveiling, industry experts gave their views on technology trends the world can look forward to this year — many of them revolving around the pros and cons of artificial intelligence.

More than 1,000 speakers will address a number of tech issues, and more than 4,000 exhibitors will display products at more than 2.5 million square feet of space at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Venetian Expo Center, Aria, Westgate and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Of the more than 130,000 attending, one-third of them are from foreign countries.

