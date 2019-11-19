Cox Communications network to cover Wynn Las Vegas conference center

Cox Communications is expanding its service at Wynn Las Vegas to include the company’s new convention center expansion.

Cox and Wynn Resorts Ltd. on Tuesday announced that Cox Business would support the two-level 560,000-square-foot conference center addition that opens in February.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cox Business currently serves Wynn and Encore and will nearly double the Cisco access points and Cisco Wireless Switches on the property.

The addition, located just off Wynn’s recently reopened 18-hole golf course, adds 300,000 new rentable square feet across 57 flexible meeting rooms, a 20,000-square-foot outdoor pavilion with a 20,000-square-foot adjacent lawn and four pillarless ballrooms.

