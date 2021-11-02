Jay Leno, Keith Urban help kick off SEMA show in Las Vegas

SEMA opened Tuesday morning at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where Ford debuted its Eluminator electric crate engine for retrofitting internal combustion cars.

Jay Leno checks out the Eluminator electric crate motor during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA Show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A renovated 1969 Ford Mustang belonging to Keith Urban is unveiled by Ford during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA Show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Country music star Keith Urban checks out his renovated 1969 Ford Mustang during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA Show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A renovated 1969 Ford Mustang for country music star Keith Urban, right, is pictured alongside an Eluminator electric crate motor, left, at the Ford booth during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA Show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Country music star Keith Urban speaks before the unveiling of his renovated 1969 Ford Mustang during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA Show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Eluminator electric crate motor is unveiled by Ford during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA Show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mark Rushbrook, design chief for Ford vehicle personalization and global director for Ford Performance, right, talks about the Eluminator electric crate motor during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA Show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Country music star Keith Urban checks out his renovated 1969 Ford Mustang during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA Show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Country music star Keith Urban, left, checks out his renovated 1969 Ford Mustang with Dave Pericak, vehicle platform director for Ford future electric vehicles, during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA Show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jay Leno checks out the Eluminator electric crate motor during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA Show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk around outside of an exhibit hall during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA, Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees of the the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA, Show walk around inside one of the exhibit halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Signage for the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA, Show is pictured outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees test drive a Ford Bronco during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA, Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Chain Smoker, a custom 1947 Fargo FL1, is pictured outside during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA, Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees of the the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA, Show walk around outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback, dubbed Ҕhe Pegasus Project,Ӡis seen during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA Show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback, dubbed Ҕhe Pegasus Project,Ӡis seen during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA Show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A custom 1958 Oldsmobile 98 is pictured during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA, Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk around outside during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA, Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees of the the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA, Show walk around outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees test drive a Ford Bronco during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA, Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees test drive a Ford Bronco during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA, Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees of the the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA, Show walk around outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport ҔacozillaӠcamper is seen on display during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA, Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport ҔacozillaӠcamper is seen on display during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA, Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A look inside the Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport ҔacozillaӠcamper during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA, Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An attendee checks out a a Toyota Tacoma short bed with a TRD sport trailer during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA, Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The trailer features a four-person Ykima tent, custom-built toilet and trash can, a refrigerator, hot water heater, show with curtain, generator, 16-gallon freshwater reservoir tank and more (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Toyotaճ TRD Desert Chase Tundra is seen during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA, Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The largest trade show and convention to be held in Las Vegas since January 2020 roared to life Tuesday with celebrity cameos and slick cars.

The SEMA show runs through Friday and is expected to draw 100,000 industry professionals, by far the largest convention crowd in the valley since January 2020.

Ford debuted its Eluminator electric crate engine for retrofitting internal combustion cars at a Tuesday morning event at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The 205-pound, 281-horsepower engine sat on a pedestal display next to a ‘78 F100 pickup retrofitted with the electric engine. The pickup also received a Mach-E GT electric powertrain, which combined with the electric engine to raise its horsepower to 480, Ford Vehicle Personalization Design Chief Mark Rushbrook said.

“This thing would’ve absolutely blown minds in 1978,” Rushbrook said.

Eluminator crate motors are Ford’s first performance electric crate motors and can be retrofitted to classic or custom cars. The engines are zero-emission and cost $3,900. Rushbrook said Ford is investing more than $30 billion in new electric vehicles by 2025, including in staples such as the F150 pickup and the Mustang sportscar.

Former talk show host and car enthusiast Jay Leno hosted the Ford event and talked up the company’s electric engines for their performance and nonpolluting qualities.

“For people skeptic about electric cars, this is gonna save our gas engine cars,” Leno told a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd gathered around the Ford exhibit stage.

Leno also introduced at the event a refurbished blue Ford Mustang owned by country music artist Keith Urban.

Urban knew his ‘69 Mustang was getting a revamp, but the Tuesday event at the Ford exhibitor’s area was the first time he’d seen the cleaned up, customized car. He got behind the wheel and started it up. The Mustang engine turned over and growled its classic sound.

Mike Spagnola, vice president of product development at Sema, led Urban to the trunk, where the country music star pulled out a custom-made Stratocaster guitar to match his car.

SEMA was canceled in August 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and association officials have said the 2021 show is a homecoming of sorts for automotive enthusiasts across the country.

Show booths display car accessories, parts, gadgets and add-ons for attendees to see up close. Many of the parts are mounted on a variety of vehicles so attendees can see them functioning in their product setting.

A second automotive aftermarket show, the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo, is co-located with SEMA at the same time, although it is staged at The Venetian Expo. The two shows represent Automotive Aftermarket Week in Las Vegas.

