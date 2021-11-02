Jay Leno, Keith Urban help kick off SEMA show in Las Vegas
SEMA opened Tuesday morning at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where Ford debuted its Eluminator electric crate engine for retrofitting internal combustion cars.
The largest trade show and convention to be held in Las Vegas since January 2020 roared to life Tuesday with celebrity cameos and slick cars.
The SEMA show runs through Friday and is expected to draw 100,000 industry professionals, by far the largest convention crowd in the valley since January 2020.
Ford debuted its Eluminator electric crate engine for retrofitting internal combustion cars at a Tuesday morning event at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The 205-pound, 281-horsepower engine sat on a pedestal display next to a ‘78 F100 pickup retrofitted with the electric engine. The pickup also received a Mach-E GT electric powertrain, which combined with the electric engine to raise its horsepower to 480, Ford Vehicle Personalization Design Chief Mark Rushbrook said.
“This thing would’ve absolutely blown minds in 1978,” Rushbrook said.
Eluminator crate motors are Ford’s first performance electric crate motors and can be retrofitted to classic or custom cars. The engines are zero-emission and cost $3,900. Rushbrook said Ford is investing more than $30 billion in new electric vehicles by 2025, including in staples such as the F150 pickup and the Mustang sportscar.
Former talk show host and car enthusiast Jay Leno hosted the Ford event and talked up the company’s electric engines for their performance and nonpolluting qualities.
“For people skeptic about electric cars, this is gonna save our gas engine cars,” Leno told a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd gathered around the Ford exhibit stage.
Leno also introduced at the event a refurbished blue Ford Mustang owned by country music artist Keith Urban.
Urban knew his ‘69 Mustang was getting a revamp, but the Tuesday event at the Ford exhibitor’s area was the first time he’d seen the cleaned up, customized car. He got behind the wheel and started it up. The Mustang engine turned over and growled its classic sound.
Mike Spagnola, vice president of product development at Sema, led Urban to the trunk, where the country music star pulled out a custom-made Stratocaster guitar to match his car.
SEMA was canceled in August 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and association officials have said the 2021 show is a homecoming of sorts for automotive enthusiasts across the country.
Show booths display car accessories, parts, gadgets and add-ons for attendees to see up close. Many of the parts are mounted on a variety of vehicles so attendees can see them functioning in their product setting.
A second automotive aftermarket show, the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo, is co-located with SEMA at the same time, although it is staged at The Venetian Expo. The two shows represent Automotive Aftermarket Week in Las Vegas.
