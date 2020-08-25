Las Vegas Convention Center wins accreditation for cleanliness

The center received the Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR facility accreditation by ISSA: The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, one of 22 worldwide to get it.

An exterior view of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion in Las Vegas on Friday, July 31, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Convention Center has been accredited by the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry.

The Convention Center, which hosts many of 21,000 trade shows, meetings and conventions in Las Vegas annually, on Thursday was awarded the Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR facility accreditation by the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association.

The Las Vegas facility was among 22 convention centers worldwide to receive the accreditation. The Mandalay Bay Convention Center was listed by ISSA as a facility working to achieve the accreditation.

The association checks facilities to ensure that employees are trained with best work practices, protocols, procedures and systems for biorisk prevention and containment. It examines convention centers, stadiums, arenas, hotels, airports and other public facilities.

The accreditation is designed to provide for the safety and cleanliness of the facility against potential viral threats, including COVID-19.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious accreditation, which demonstrates our commitment to health and safety as we work toward reopening our doors,” Brian Yost, chief operating officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said Monday. “While this has been a challenging time, the meetings and conventions industry in Las Vegas is resilient. This is a significant first step toward ensuring the safety of our operations in this new environment.”

