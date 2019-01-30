Las Vegas Market 2019: Home design experts honor this year’s exceptional products

Like any good contest, the competitors are the best in their fields. But unlike other contests, there were plenty of winners when results of the 14th Housewares Design Awards Celebration were announced Tuesday night at the Las Vegas Winter Market.

Lodge Cast Iron Cast Iron Cook-It-All

Bradshaw Home Casabella Ergo Broom Plus with Dustpan

Built NY Welded Cooler Backpack

Cangshan Cutlery Company Z series of knives

Chukar Cherries Original Chocolate Assortment

De'Longhi America Braun MultiMix 5-Hand Mixer

Jura Inc. Jura S8 espresso machine

Lidl U.S. Vitalcontrol Facial Cleansing Brush

Mark Feldstein & Associates Inc. Revers-A-Brella Inverted Auto No Drip Umbrella with Flashlight

Neoflam Americas Smart Seal food storage system

Signify, Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit

Swizz Style Stadler Form Roger HEPA Air Purifier

SDI Technologies Inc. AQUIO Blluetooth Waterproof Speaker Bottle

Like any good contest, the competitors are the best in their fields. But unlike other contests, there were plenty of winners when results of the 14th Housewares Design Awards Celebration were announced Tuesday night at the Las Vegas Winter Market.

Winner were named in 13 categories: 11 core housewares categories, a Smart Home category and a new Gourmet Specialty Foods category.

This year, the Design Innovation of the Year award went to Lodge Cast Iron’s Cast Iron Cook-It-All, best-in-category winner of the Cookware & Bakeware category.

In addition, Tastemade — a worldwide food and travel network — was awarded the third annual Design Influencer of the Year award.

Best-of-category winners of the 2019 Housewares Design Awards:

Cookware & Bakeware

Lodge Cast Iron, Cast Iron Cook-It-All

Countertop Beverage Appliances

JURA Inc., JURA S8 espresso machine

Countertop Cooking & Food Prep Appliances

De’Longhi America, Braun MultiMix 5-Hand Mixer

Cutlery & Cutting Tools

Cangshan Cutlery Company, Z Series knives

Dining & Entertainment

Built NY, Welded Cooler Backpack

Gadgets, Kitchen Tools & Countertop Accessories

Neoflam Americas, Smart Seal food storage system

Home Decor & Outdoor Accessories

Mark Feldstein & Associates Inc., Revers-A-Brella Inverted Auto No Drip Umbrella with Flashlight

Home Environment & Cleaning Appliances

Swizz Style, Stadler Form Roger HEPA Air Purifier

On-The-Go Beverageware

SDI Technologies Inc., AQUIO Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker Bottle

Personal Care, Wellness & Garment Care Appliances

Lidl US, Vitalcontrol Facial Cleansing Brush

Storage, Non-electric Cleaning and Laundry Care

Bradshaw Home, Casabella Ergo Broom Plus with Dustpan

Smart Home

Signify, Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance starter kit

Gourmet Specialty Foods

Chukar Cherries, Chukar Cherries Original Chocolate Assortment

Winning products were selected by a panel of design and merchandising experts who evaluated each product on standards that included aesthetics, user beneifts and marketability.

A showcase featuring winning items can be seen at the market, which runs through Thursday at the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas.