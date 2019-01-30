Las Vegas Market 2019: Home design experts honor this year’s exceptional products

Like any good contest, the competitors are the best in their fields. But unlike other contests, there were plenty of winners when results of the 14th Housewares Design Awards Celebration were announced Tuesday night at the Las Vegas Winter Market.
Winner were named in 13 categories: 11 core housewares categories, a Smart Home category and a new Gourmet Specialty Foods category.
This year, the Design Innovation of the Year award went to Lodge Cast Iron’s Cast Iron Cook-It-All, best-in-category winner of the Cookware & Bakeware category.
In addition, Tastemade — a worldwide food and travel network — was awarded the third annual Design Influencer of the Year award.
Best-of-category winners of the 2019 Housewares Design Awards:
Cookware & Bakeware
Lodge Cast Iron, Cast Iron Cook-It-All
Countertop Beverage Appliances
JURA Inc., JURA S8 espresso machine
Countertop Cooking & Food Prep Appliances
De’Longhi America, Braun MultiMix 5-Hand Mixer
Cutlery & Cutting Tools
Cangshan Cutlery Company, Z Series knives
Dining & Entertainment
Built NY, Welded Cooler Backpack
Gadgets, Kitchen Tools & Countertop Accessories
Neoflam Americas, Smart Seal food storage system
Home Decor & Outdoor Accessories
Mark Feldstein & Associates Inc., Revers-A-Brella Inverted Auto No Drip Umbrella with Flashlight
Home Environment & Cleaning Appliances
Swizz Style, Stadler Form Roger HEPA Air Purifier
On-The-Go Beverageware
SDI Technologies Inc., AQUIO Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker Bottle
Personal Care, Wellness & Garment Care Appliances
Lidl US, Vitalcontrol Facial Cleansing Brush
Storage, Non-electric Cleaning and Laundry Care
Bradshaw Home, Casabella Ergo Broom Plus with Dustpan
Smart Home
Signify, Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance starter kit
Gourmet Specialty Foods
Chukar Cherries, Chukar Cherries Original Chocolate Assortment
Winning products were selected by a panel of design and merchandising experts who evaluated each product on standards that included aesthetics, user beneifts and marketability.
A showcase featuring winning items can be seen at the market, which runs through Thursday at the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas.