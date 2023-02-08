42°F
Conventions

MAGIC Las Vegas bringing fashion, Billy Porter to trade show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2023 - 6:30 am
 
Visitors walk into an exhibit hall during the MAGIC Las Vegas fashion trade show on Monday, Aug ...
Visitors walk into an exhibit hall during the MAGIC Las Vegas fashion trade show on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tues ...
Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor and fashion icon Billy Porter, who won an Emmy for his role in FX’s “Pose,” will be kicking off the fashion trade show MAGIC Las Vegas next week at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where he’s expected to discuss his avant-garde style and role in the fashion community.

The biannual trade show, which takes place Feb. 13-15, brings together apparel and accessories brands, retailers and retail buyers to make deals, take in the latest trends and educational workshops.

Other guests include streetwear designer Karl Kani, who will be presented with a lifetime achievement award, Lauryn Bosstick, founder of The Skinny Confidential, and a special performance by hip-hop artist Busta Rhymes.

Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion, said the trade show is about building connections.

“It really is for the business of fashion, and it’s such a key driver in the industry for buyers and brands and manufacturers to all connect,” Helfman said.

Helfman wouldn’t disclose how many attendees are expected at this year’s show, but said registration is looking “exciting and healthy.”

She said the number of brands has exceeded its pre-pandemic MAGIC events, and it expects to have over 2,300 exhibitors.Brands include Paris Hilton Iconic Collection, Barefoot Dreams, Adelyn Rae, Minnetonka as well as retailers such as Nordstrom, Aldo, VICI, Free People and Zappos.

The convention consists of three shows — MAGIC Las Vegas, PROJECT Las Vegas and Sourcing at MAGIC.

MAGIC will feature over 700 brands in the sportswear, woman’s apparel, accessories and footwear category. PROJECT will showcase over 500 brands, featuring next season’s top trends for men’s and women’s apparel while Sourcing at MAGIC will have over 1,000 exhibitors catering to manufacturers.

Helfman said each event will have its own unique programming.

“That’s the beauty of it — it’s kind of almost like a marketplace,” she said. “There’s a ton of cross-shopping and all of our exhibitors who are fashion brands are welcome to go into sourcing and buy, right and source manufacturers and fabric and trim.”

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.

