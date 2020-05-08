NFL schedule dodges major conflicts for Raiders, Las Vegas

NFR meets NFL in December when the Indianapolis Colts visit the Las Vegas Raiders. But the league dodged many potential city conflicts when drafting the 2020 schedule.

A Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, home date for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Indianapolis Colts will occur one day after the 10-day 2020 Wranglers National Finals Rodeo is scheduled to conclude at the Thomas & Mack Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photos)

Somehow, it seems completely appropriate that the Las Vegas Raiders’ NFL opponent immediately following the 2020 Wranglers National Finals Rodeo is the Colts.

When the National Football League announced the league schedule Thursday, meetings and special events planners made an immediate beeline to revised convention calendars to see what, if any, big-event conflicts might occur in the Raiders’ inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium.

Schedule-makers did a masterful job of avoiding potential conflicts, although there could be a few tense moments on a few dates.

And, if the team secures a home playoff date or two in January, out-of-town fans who want to parlay the game with an extended long weekend could find themselves competing with conventioneers for hotel rooms.

And that all depends on whether the COVID-19 crisis has dissipated to the point that fans will be allowed in stadiums for games, that social distancing standards permit stadiums to be filled and if out-of-towners are willing to travel to get to a game in Las Vegas.

“With 150,000 hotel rooms throughout the Las Vegas destination, we’re fully capable and excited to host multiple events at one given time,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The biggest potential conflict appears to be with a 1:25 p.m. kickoff Oct. 4 against the Buffalo Bills. That’s the same weekend that the Electric Daisy Carnival has been rescheduled at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Anyone who has tried to book a room reservation when EDC is in town knows they’ll pay a premium price for the experience.

Generally, conventions don’t occur on weekends — that’s when leisure travelers fill rooms. But many conventioneers extend their stays, just as Raiders fans are expected to do when they come for games.

In the clear

The NFL managed to dodge several big events.

The Indianapolis Colts are scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Dec. 13. That’s the day after the final performance of NFR, an event that last year had 10 days of sold-out performances totalling 171,000 fans, which included 64,000 out-of-town visitors generating 108,000 room nights in local motels and hotels.

Those attending the rodeo produced an economic impact estimated at $187.5 million, said Kevin Bagger, vice president of the LVCVA’s research center.

It’s unclear how much football fans will spend on average when they come for games.

During the weekend of three days of fall NASCAR races culminating with the South Point 400 on Sept. 27, the Raiders will be visiting the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be long gone by the time the Automotive Aftermarket Week and the Specialty Equipment Market Association car show arrives in Las Vegas with potentially 160,000 conventioneers. The game is Oct. 25; SEMA starts Nov. 3.

By the time CES rolls into town for a Jan. 5 pre-convention startup, the Raiders will be wrapping up their final regular season game, visiting the Denver Broncos.

And, of course, if the Raiders are playoff bound, it jump-starts a whole new series of potential conflicts in one of Las Vegas’ biggest convention months, January. The biggest potential conflict — around Jan. 19-22 when the World of Concrete and the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoors Show are in town simultaneously with potentially 161,000 people.

The Raiders’ last preseason game is scheduled on Labor Day weekend, usually a big draw for tourists. Other holidays — Christmas and New Year’s Day fall in midweek this year, and the team isn’t scheduled for any of the traditional Thanksgiving games.

One other three-day weekend for the state’s residents — Nevada Day — falls on Friday, Oct. 30, and the Raiders will be in Cleveland that Sunday.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.