PACK EXPO offers latest in packaging products, technologies

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is underway through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center, bringing together the packaging and processing world.

Brian Guillaume, left, of ProMach, talks about ReeEco, an automatic tray sealer, to a potential buyer during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Expogoers arrive at the PACK EXPO, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Matthew Mora, left, Clint Barnes and Christopher Ruiz, right, all Cimarron Memorial High School students, showcase their ‘’Double Down” robot in the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Expogoers arrive at the PACK EXPO, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mike Webb, of Fallas Automation Inc., operates Visibot-LV, top load case packer, during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Expogoers visits Pack to the Future museum during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The R.A Jones intermittent automatic crayon cartoner, developed in 1912, is displayed at Pack to the Future museum during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An expogoer visits Pack to the Future museum during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dave Lynch, right, and David Shaw, both of Flexlink, watch as a box being carried away by RC10, a collaborative robot palletizer, during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chad Wight operates Meridian XR MPS-30, beverage multi-pack cartoner for cans and bottles, during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Crystal Gardner arranges the finished products from a Meridian XR MPS-30, beverage multi-pack cartoner for cans and bottles, during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Christian Dager, left, of Shuttleworth LLC., talks about a conveyor and material handling system, to a potential buyers during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Christian Dager, center, of Shuttleworth LLC., talks about a conveyor and material handling system, to a potential buyers during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Expogoers arrive at the PACK EXPO, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A BOX BOT QB300, a robotic palletizer, is displayed during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Richard Laforest, left, of Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery Inc., talks about a rotary filling machine to a potential buyer during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Brian Guillaume, left, of ProMach, holds pieces of salmon as he talks about ReeEco, an automatic tray sealer, to a potential buyer during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Brian Guillaume, left, of ProMach, talks about ReeEco, an automatic tray sealer, to a potential buyer during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Expogoers arrive at the PACK EXPO, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Expogoers arrive at the PACK EXPO, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Artturo Bravo Cortes of Fuji Corp., right, operates Flow Wrapper during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Plastic bottles slide on Garvey accumulator and conveyor machine during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Frozen foods on Flow Wrapper rail during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Wrapped and unwrapped chocolate pudding cakes are displayed at ReeEco, automatic tray sealer maker, booth during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is underway through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center, bringing together the packaging and processing world.

The expos feature full-scale machinery showcasing packaging and processing in action, as well as advances and solutions in packaging and processing, sustainability, packaging materials, automation, robotics, A new report on the state of the industry report by show owner and producer PMMI indicates the packaging machinery shipments could reach $12.8 billion in 2026, according to a news release.

“We are excited to welcome the industry together for the first time in 18 months,” Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI, said in the release. “Now more than ever, it is critical for companies to keep up with the new innovations in our industry.”