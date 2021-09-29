PACK EXPO offers latest in packaging products, technologies
PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is underway through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center, bringing together the packaging and processing world.
The expos feature full-scale machinery showcasing packaging and processing in action, as well as advances and solutions in packaging and processing, sustainability, packaging materials, automation, robotics, A new report on the state of the industry report by show owner and producer PMMI indicates the packaging machinery shipments could reach $12.8 billion in 2026, according to a news release.
“We are excited to welcome the industry together for the first time in 18 months,” Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI, said in the release. “Now more than ever, it is critical for companies to keep up with the new innovations in our industry.”