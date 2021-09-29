79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Conventions

PACK EXPO offers latest in packaging products, technologies

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2021 - 7:55 pm
 
Brian Guillaume, left, of ProMach, talks about ReeEco, an automatic tray sealer, to a potential ...
Brian Guillaume, left, of ProMach, talks about ReeEco, an automatic tray sealer, to a potential buyer during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Expogoers arrive at the PACK EXPO, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Cente ...
Expogoers arrive at the PACK EXPO, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Matthew Mora, left, Clint Barnes and Christopher Ruiz, right, all Cimarron Memorial High School ...
Matthew Mora, left, Clint Barnes and Christopher Ruiz, right, all Cimarron Memorial High School students, showcase their ‘’Double Down” robot in the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Expogoers arrive at the PACK EXPO, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Cente ...
Expogoers arrive at the PACK EXPO, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mike Webb, of Fallas Automation Inc., operates Visibot-LV, top load case packer, during the PAC ...
Mike Webb, of Fallas Automation Inc., operates Visibot-LV, top load case packer, during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Expogoers visits Pack to the Future museum during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Cen ...
Expogoers visits Pack to the Future museum during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The R.A Jones intermittent automatic crayon cartoner, developed in 1912, is displayed at Pack t ...
The R.A Jones intermittent automatic crayon cartoner, developed in 1912, is displayed at Pack to the Future museum during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An expogoer visits Pack to the Future museum during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention C ...
An expogoer visits Pack to the Future museum during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Dave Lynch, right, and David Shaw, both of Flexlink, watch as a box being carried away by RC10, ...
Dave Lynch, right, and David Shaw, both of Flexlink, watch as a box being carried away by RC10, a collaborative robot palletizer, during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Chad Wight operates Meridian XR MPS-30, beverage multi-pack cartoner for cans and bottles, duri ...
Chad Wight operates Meridian XR MPS-30, beverage multi-pack cartoner for cans and bottles, during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Crystal Gardner arranges the finished products from a Meridian XR MPS-30, beverage multi-pack c ...
Crystal Gardner arranges the finished products from a Meridian XR MPS-30, beverage multi-pack cartoner for cans and bottles, during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Christian Dager, left, of Shuttleworth LLC., talks about a conveyor and material handling syste ...
Christian Dager, left, of Shuttleworth LLC., talks about a conveyor and material handling system, to a potential buyers during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Christian Dager, center, of Shuttleworth LLC., talks about a conveyor and material handling sys ...
Christian Dager, center, of Shuttleworth LLC., talks about a conveyor and material handling system, to a potential buyers during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Expogoers arrive at the PACK EXPO, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Cente ...
Expogoers arrive at the PACK EXPO, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A BOX BOT QB300, a robotic palletizer, is displayed during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Con ...
A BOX BOT QB300, a robotic palletizer, is displayed during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Richard Laforest, left, of Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery Inc., talks about a rotary filling mach ...
Richard Laforest, left, of Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery Inc., talks about a rotary filling machine to a potential buyer during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Brian Guillaume, left, of ProMach, holds pieces of salmon as he talks about ReeEco, an automati ...
Brian Guillaume, left, of ProMach, holds pieces of salmon as he talks about ReeEco, an automatic tray sealer, to a potential buyer during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Brian Guillaume, left, of ProMach, talks about ReeEco, an automatic tray sealer, to a potential ...
Brian Guillaume, left, of ProMach, talks about ReeEco, an automatic tray sealer, to a potential buyer during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Expogoers arrive at the PACK EXPO, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Cente ...
Expogoers arrive at the PACK EXPO, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Expogoers arrive at the PACK EXPO, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Cente ...
Expogoers arrive at the PACK EXPO, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Artturo Bravo Cortes of Fuji Corp., right, operates Flow Wrapper during the PACK EXPO at the La ...
Artturo Bravo Cortes of Fuji Corp., right, operates Flow Wrapper during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Plastic bottles slide on Garvey accumulator and conveyor machine during the PACK EXPO at the La ...
Plastic bottles slide on Garvey accumulator and conveyor machine during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Frozen foods on Flow Wrapper rail during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on T ...
Frozen foods on Flow Wrapper rail during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Wrapped and unwrapped chocolate pudding cakes are displayed at ReeEco, automatic tray sealer ma ...
Wrapped and unwrapped chocolate pudding cakes are displayed at ReeEco, automatic tray sealer maker, booth during the PACK EXPO at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is underway through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center, bringing together the packaging and processing world.

The expos feature full-scale machinery showcasing packaging and processing in action, as well as advances and solutions in packaging and processing, sustainability, packaging materials, automation, robotics, A new report on the state of the industry report by show owner and producer PMMI indicates the packaging machinery shipments could reach $12.8 billion in 2026, according to a news release.

“We are excited to welcome the industry together for the first time in 18 months,” Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI, said in the release. “Now more than ever, it is critical for companies to keep up with the new innovations in our industry.”

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Preseason star released from roster
Raiders report: Preseason star released from roster
2
$665K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$665K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
3
Cosmo sold in $5.65B deal; MGM to take over resort operations
Cosmo sold in $5.65B deal; MGM to take over resort operations
4
Fertitta wedding featured music superstars, lavish floral displays, tight security
Fertitta wedding featured music superstars, lavish floral displays, tight security
5
Prison time added for man who spent 27 years as a fugitive
Prison time added for man who spent 27 years as a fugitive
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill walks the sidelines before an an NFL football game agai ...
NFL owner to speak on sports betting at G2E
By / RJ

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill will be the final keynote speaker at next week’s Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas, the sponsoring American Gaming Association announced today.