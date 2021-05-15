SEMA automotive trade show confirmed for Nov. 2-5 in Las Vegas

SEMA, the Specialty Equipment Market Association trade show showcasing aftermarket automotive equipment, will take place during its usual early November time slot later this year.

People attend the SEMA show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A Marvel Comics themed custom Polaris Slingshot owned by Las Vegas resident Ronn Moon on display at the SEMA show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A truck on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People visit the Original Equipment Reproduction booth during the SEMA show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Car parts on display at the Original Equipment Reproduction booth during the SEMA show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

SEMA, the Specialty Equipment Market Association trade show showcasing aftermarket automotive equipment, will take place during its normal early November time slot later this year.

Representatives of the show confirmed in an email that the show, annually one of the largest in Las Vegas, is planned at the Las Vegas Convention Center Nov. 2-5.

A calendar showing prospective show dates had noted dates kept to stage SEMA sometime between Jan. 24 and Feb. 7 in the Convention Center’s South and Central halls in early 2022. Those dates were never removed from the calendar when the November dates were affirmed.

Several trade shows are juggling dates as show organizers try to get back on schedule and the Las Vegas Convention Center has its new West Hall to fill as trade shows begin returning to the Las Vegas market.

Registration for SEMA opened May 3.

The show is scheduled to fill every Las Vegas Convention Center hall when it arrives, and because numerous vehicles are brought in for display, preparation and show tear-down will take four weeks.

SEMA normally co-locates with the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo, meaning registrants at one show can attend the other at no extra cost. SEMA and AAPEX have separate but highly compatible markets within the auto care industry, and this year’s AAPEX show will be at the Sands Expo and Convention Center Nov. 1-4.

The calendar showing prospective show dates is a tool the LVCVA is using to estimate revenue to prepare its Fiscal Year 2022 budget, which the LVCVA board of directors will consider on May 26.

The World of Concrete show is expected to be the first major trade show in the country to return to a live format when it arrives in Las Vegas June 8.

