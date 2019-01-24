SHOT Show 2019: Leica introduces app aimed at make hunting smarter

Leica launched its Rangefinder CRF 2800.COM at the Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show, or SHOT Show, Tuesday at the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

Hamilton Boykin, eastern sales manager for Leica, gives a demonstration of the newly released Rangemaster CRF 2800 during the SHOT Show at the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Looking to hit the mark in the technology realm, one manufacturer launched a new app to accompany its latest laser rangefinder to ensure hunters are taking their best shot.

Leica launched its Rangefinder CRF 2800.COM at the Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show, or SHOT Show, Tuesday at the Sands Expo and Convention Center. It comes with Bluetooth capability to connect to the company’s new Leica Hunting app, which also works with the Kestrel Elite weather meter.

“If you’re going out there hunting it will give you your direct sight of range and will also give you corrected distance,” said Brian Bell, director of sports optics for Leica. “It factors in your angle composition, the temperature, the pressure and all of the ballistics.”

Designed for long-range targeting, the CRF 2800 has three ballistic outputs, inches, centimeters and MOA or MILs. While the Kestrel meter allows for the display of elevation and wind out to 2,800 yards. The internal LED automatically adjusts to the lighting and displays distance data, which is updated every 0.3 seconds.

The Rangefinder has the ability to display distances between 10 and 200 yards to 1/10 of a yard measurement, Bell said.

“Everybody always has their phone out; they’re always looking for easier ways for their shooting solution,” he said. “With this while you’re viewing your object, you can push the button and tell you how far it is. You don’t have to take your eyes off what you’re looking at, you just look through, make your adjustment and take your shot.”

The Leica Hunting app allows customization, providing enhanced function ability to the device, including automatic ballistic calculations.

The Leica Rangefinder 2800 retails for $1,099 and is available for pre-order. The Leica Hunting App is free on Apple and Android phones.

