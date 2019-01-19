World of Concrete

World of Concrete show brings a mix of changes to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2019 - 11:27 am
 
Updated January 21, 2019 - 12:52 am

Representatives of the nation’s concrete industry need only take a quick look around to see how their craft is changing the Las Vegas skyline.

When the more than 60,000 industry leaders and executives arrive Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the four-day World of Concrete trade show, they’ll be able to see why Southern Nevada is looking forward to the future.

The Las Vegas stadium. New convention facilities at Wynn Las Vegas, Caesars Entertainment’s Linq complex and the Las Vegas Convention Center. Resorts World Las Vegas. The MSG Sphere at The Venetian. Las Vegas Ballpark. The Raiders team headquarters and practice facility in Henderson.

All of them are in various stages of construction, and all of them are using or will use enormous volumes of concrete.

“Concrete continues to be a strategic material in infrastructure, including roads, bridges and waterworks,” said Steven Pomerantz, senior marketing manager for Informa Exhibitions, producers of World of Concrete. “Concrete provides an efficient, cost-effective construction material.”

Versatile material

And part of the educational component of the trade show, one of Southern Nevada’s annual beginning-of-the-year convention staples, will be to demonstrate the versatility of concrete to produce buildings that are as beautiful as they are functional.

“Our exhibitors will be unveiling new types of coatings, materials and applications that are designed to enhance concrete’s final appearance,” Pomerantz said. “Architects and owners are embracing the new technologies that have transformed concrete surfaces into design elements. They are finding concrete to be a durable and sustainable construction material.”

Advancements in the industry’s technology also will take center stage in educational sessions and demonstrations. Pomerantz said drones, artificial intelligence and robotics are playing an increasing role in concrete’s development strategy.

Industry leaders also expect to tackle economic issues that have arisen.

“Contractors of all types are having difficulty in recruiting new craftspersons,” Pomerantz said. “There are two driving forces. First, many of the industry’s experienced craftspersons are retiring at accelerated rates. And second is that the construction industry has not worked in a coordinated manner to let high school-aged students become aware of the benefits of working in construction.”

He said contractors are looking for ways to increase productivity, efficiency, safety, and quality on construction sites. He said the workforce is becoming better trained, educated and skilled, but that also has resulted in a justification for higher wages. The competition for new workers entering the workforce also is driving wage scales.

Southern Nevada could play out as a microcosm for that big-picture issue, with craftsmen taking work at the various construction sites.

So far, contractors have been sequencing schedules efficiently. For example, the concrete work at the Las Vegas stadium, where 120,000 cubic yards of concrete is being poured, has about 70 percent of the concrete work complete even though the stadium itself is around 33 percent done.

The Raiders’ stadium subsidiary developed efficiencies on concrete by building its own cement batch plant on the southwestern corner of the 63-acre stadium site.

Cutting-edge technology

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and chairman of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, has the unique perspective of being the top executive of the convention center hosting the show — as well as someone who routinely attended World of Concrete as founder of Silver State Materials, a concrete, sand and gravel supplier in the Las Vegas area that began operating in 1987.

“Having these shows here allows everyone in town in a very easy way to learn what’s at the cutting edge of whatever their industry is, in this case the concrete industry,” said Hill, who attended his first World of Concrete show in 1982, when it was staged in Houston. “It’s easier to send a crew of people to a show than to have to travel.”

Mike Sherwood, president of Nevada Materials Service, concurs that it’s much easier for his employees to learn about new products and technological upgrades here than “to have to go to Baltimore or Miami.”

Sherwood, whose company is contracted to supply concrete for the new Wynn Las Vegas convention facility that will open in 2020, said he has an additional interest in the show being here. His company supplies the concrete for many of the product demonstrations and educational sessions.

“We’ll build a block of concrete so that a saw company can show how its equipment can cut the block up,” he said. “We’ll build a floor to demonstrate how a new trowel would work on it.”

He likes the fact that new technology and knowledgeable people are all in one place and while his workers can’t get to every educational session — after all, they’re all working — many of his customers are passionate about seeing everything at the show.

“We’ve had the good fortune of being involved with the show producers and we’ve done so for many, many years and it’s been fun,” Sherwood said.

Indoors and outdoors

World of Concrete show producers expect this year’s event to be bigger than the 2018 version. More than 1,600 companies are expected to exhibit at this year’s show.

The show will occupy 745,000 net square feet and take up most of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Two parking lots are being converted for outdoor exhibits and displays as well as for demonstrations and competitions.

The event will have 150 educational sessions, interactive workshops, demonstrations and hands-on training events.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimates that the 60,000 people in attendance will produce an economic impact of $88.1 million on the community.

Hill expects some attending the show to venture out to see some of the construction sites, particularly the $1.8 billion Las Vegas stadium.

While some show attendees may have a look at the Las Vegas of the future in their free time, show producers are sponsoring a recreational field trip to two of Southern Nevada’s engineering marvels: Hoover Dam and the nearby O’Callaghan-Tillman Memorial Bridge.

While the Las Vegas stadium will use 120,000 cubic yards of concrete for its project and Resorts World Las Vegas is using 135,000 cubic yards for the 3,000-room Strip resort, those figures pale when compared with the 3.25 million cubic yards of concrete that workers poured to build the 726-foot-high dam on the Colorado River.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
MGM Grand Plans To Add Retail And Dining To Its Strip Facade
MGM Grand President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Sibella said executives are “discussing redeveloping that entire frontage of the building out to the Las Vegas Strip.” (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boyd Gaming planning new corporate campus
Casino operator Boyd Gaming Corp. has filed plans to build a new corporate campus. The plans call for two 10-story office buildings and a six-level parking garage in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. Boyd Gaming operates The Orleans, the Suncoast, downtown's California Hotel and other properties. The new headquarters would be just a mile from its current main office building.
Bellagio Conservatory transformed to celebrate Year of the Pig
The Bellagio Conservatory Team transformed the 14,000 square foot conservatory to commemorate Chinese New Year, the holiday that marks the end of the coldest days of winter. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Intro uses sound to connect people
Intro, a startup that is part of the Future Worlds Accelerator in the UK, has an app that uses ultrasonic sound to find people and companies nearby.
CES 2019 Video: CES wraps up another year
Time-lapse video of the action at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Create your own beauty products
Beauty Mix by BeautyByMe is a product that lets you create your own cosmetics and beauty products. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Picobrew’s home brew machine
Picobrew brings automation to homebrewing. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Surviving CES
What it's like to spend four days working the mammoth tech convention. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Haier’s smart home
Haier presented smart home technology at CES 2019.
CES 2019 VIDEO: Foldimate makes laundry day easy
Foldimate has created a machine that will fold your laundry for you. Just feed it anything you need folded and it will do the rest. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Opte device corrects skin spots
Opte from Proctor and Gamble is a device for correcting spots and freckles from skin. It analyzes the area for spots and then covers them with a serum of matching skin tone. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas unveiled
Derek Stevens reveals Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas. He plans open by the end of 2020. (K.M Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Circa, new casino coming to Fremont Street
Casino owner Derek Stevens announces his new property Circa, coming to Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas in late 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dreenk My Oeno makes wine suggestions
At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, the Dreenk My Oeno tells you all about wine.
Polaroid One Step Plus camera unveiled at CES 2019
Polaroid has moved into the digital age with its One Step Plus camera with Bluetooth. With the connected app, it turns your smartphone into a remote for the camera, along with filters and features.
Amazon is everywhere at CES 2019 in Las Vegas
Seemingly everything works with Amazon Alexa
LG Smart Mirror helps you dress snazzy
LG’s Smart Mirror is less of a mirror but more of an assistant to help get you looking snazzy. It takes your image and recommends clothes for you or matches existing clothes with new clothes, which can be purchased right from the mirror. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Underwater robots make waves at CES 2019 in Las Vegas
Robosea is a company dedicated to underwater robotics. They produce consumer robots for underwater filming as well as commercial products which can be used for underwater research. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019 - Victrola record players spin in Las Vegas
A new spin on an old favorite, Victrola record players are meeting a demand for retro products. The brand is also making furnitures with built-in speakers.
CES 2019: Slamtec robots ready to serve
Slamtec is a robotics company out of China whose goal is to provide solutions for laser localization mapping and navigation. They have created two autonomous robots that can be used in areas such as bars, restaurants and malls. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mixologiq drink maker appears at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.
This is the Mixologiq drink maker.
CES 2019: Veritable smart garden
Let’s face it; not all of us have green thumbs. And herbs are particularly difficult to grow, considering their constant need for sunshine. Enter the Veritable smart garden from Exky, which does it all for you. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bonnie Springs Ranch near Las Vegas being sold to developer
Bonnie Springs Ranch near Las Vegas is being sold to a developer, set to close in March. Bonnie Springs, west of Las Vegas off State Route 159 — next to Spring Mountain Ranch State Park — spans more than 60 acres and was on the market for $31 million. The developer and his project partner are under contract to buy the ranch and plan to chop it up mostly into custom-home lots. The plans includes a 25-room motel, a restaurant and a 5,400-square-foot event barn.
Bone-conduction headphones form Aftershokz
Aftershokz offers bone-conduction headphones - headphones that don’t go in the ear.
CES Happy Hour party at Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace
Conventioneers mingled during the Hardware Massive CES 2019 Happy Hour Bash at The Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Autonomous Cars and Futuristic Aircraft Rule CES
Day two of CES was dominated by autonomous cars and futuristic aircraft in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
TekNekSavr fights neck problems caused by smart phones
Atiya Syverson invented the TekNekSavr to help fight neck and head problems caused by strains while typing on smart phones. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New eyeglasses know if you fall and call for help
The French company Abeye has created eye glasses that will detect if the wearer falls and call for help. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Company that creates vibrator-like device claims genders bias against CES
Lora DiCarlo is a women-run start-up that creates a vibrator-like device designed for female pleasure called the Osé. This year they were awarded the CES Innovation Award in the Robotics and Drone Category, but a month later the Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, rescinded the award and their booth. Haddock and her team believe it is a reflection of gender bias and sexism in an industry with a long history of male domination.
CES-Wagz has new pet products
Wagz has three new products to help create better lives for your pets in a digital world. One is a collar with LTE tracking and an HD camera. Also a smart pet door that only lets your pet in and out. Lastly, a device to humanely keep Fluffy out of certain areas of your home. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in World of Concrete
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like