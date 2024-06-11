Cybersecurity attack impacts sales, service at Nevada automotive group

The company says it is working with law enforcement to resolve the incident.

Findlay Automotive Group operates 17 dealerships in the valley, including Findlay Chevrolet in southwest Las Vegas as seen in this file photo. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A cybersecurity attack is impacting some operations of Findlay Automotive Group, the company said.

“Findlay Automotive Group, which operates in Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Washington and Idaho, recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting certain of its IT systems,” The Findlay Automotive Group said in an emailed statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Promptly after becoming aware of the issue, we launched an investigation with the assistance of leading cybersecurity experts and law enforcement. Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to resolve the matter.

“Findlay Automotive Group has been operating since 1961, and we take very seriously our responsibility to our customers and the community,” the statement continued. “We will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues and more information becomes available.”

The Findlay Automotive Group sells dozens of car brands across its 17 dealership locations in Southern Nevada, according to the company’s website. The company has been in operation since 1961.

The company said all of its locations are open but its ability to conduct sales and service is restricted and it advised anyone with a car in service at its dealerships to visit or call the service department for assistance.

On Monday, the Findlay Automotive Group’s website was functional and it appeared most of the individual websites for the Findlay dealerships were working as well.

The Metropolitan Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reports of the cyber attack were shared on social media by the account Las Vegas Locally which said the cyber attack hit the company over the weekend and on Monday employees still couldn’t access computer networks.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.