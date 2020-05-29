DETR worker tests positive for coronavirus, unemployment claims drop

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilition is set to host its second weekly media briefing Friday morning, led by DETR Director Heather Korbulic.

Heather Korbulic is the interim director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The head of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilition said Friday a department employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

DETR Director Heather Korbulic did not specify the details of where the employee worked.

The department reported Friday initial claims for unemloyment insurance was 15,607 for the week ending May 23, down 12.5 percent from the previous week. It marked the fourth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Self-employed workers and those eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program filed 37,567 initial claims in the week ending May 23.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.