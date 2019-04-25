Developer finished 2 industrial buildings near Las Vegas speedway

Oregon developer Harsch Investment Properties said it completed two industrial buildings, seen above, in North Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Harsch Investment Properties)

An Oregon developer has finished two sprawling industrial buildings near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Harsch Investment Properties announced Thursday that it completed a 390,904-square-foot building and a 333,704-square-foot building on Hollywood Boulevard at Centennial Parkway in North Las Vegas.

The larger building is 92 percent leased, and the other is 34 percent leased, Harsch said.

The Portland, Oregon-based company now has almost 3 million square feet of property in North Las Vegas alone, according to Harsch President Jordan Schnitzer.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.