Developers buying small plot on Strip for $80M

Veer Towers, two 37-story leaning condominium towers, located within the CityCenter campus, are seen Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

A group of developers is buying a small plot on the Strip for about $80 million and plans to build a retail complex.

MGM Resorts International announced Monday that developer Brett Torino and New York-based Flag Luxury reached a deal to buy 2 acres in CityCenter for the huge sum.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, according to a news release.

The parcel is on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, next to luxury mall The Shops at Crystals, and the buyers plan to build a multilevel complex with “specialty retail and casual and fine dining,” MGM said.

