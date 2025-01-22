61°F
NV Energy reports 75K customers without power across Las Vegas Valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2025 - 12:26 pm
 
Updated January 22, 2025 - 12:39 pm

More than 75,000 NV Energy customers were without service Wednesday, according to the company’s website, which listed 66 outages across the Las Vegas Valley.

Areas that were affected include Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, along with Flamingo Road west of Eastern Avenue, according to the site.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

