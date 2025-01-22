NV Energy reports 75K customers without power across Las Vegas Valley

More than 75,000 NV Energy customers were without service Wednesday, according to the company’s website, which listed 66 outages across the Las Vegas Valley.

Solar project outside of Las Vegas moves closer to construction

Ivanpah Solar is shutting down majority of its plant

More than 75,000 NV Energy customers were without service Wednesday, according to the company’s website, which listed 66 outages across the Las Vegas Valley.

Areas that were affected include Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, along with Flamingo Road west of Eastern Avenue, according to the site.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.