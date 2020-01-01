Gas prices continue to fall across Clark County

Gas prices down from a month ago and expected to continue to fall going into the New Year.

AAA Nevada spokesman Sergio Avila said gas prices are averaging $2.98 a gallon in Clark County — a steep decline from the $3.24 a gallon on average a month ago. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Expect gas prices to continue to fall going into the New Year.

AAA Nevada spokesman Sergio Avila said gas prices are averaging $2.98 a gallon in Clark County — a steep decline from the $3.24 a gallon on average a month ago.

Prices climbed in October after several refineries in California had some unplanned maintenance issues.

“We actually get a lot of our gas from California,” Avila said. “What happens there does impact our supply quite a bit.”

Since then the refineries have gotten back on track and supply in Clark County is “looking good” as holiday season travel winds down, he said.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @Nicole0Raz on Twitter.