Raiders, NV Energy look to electrify Allegiant Stadium parking — PHOTOS

The Raiders and NV Energy joined forces to provide eventgoers at Allegiant Staidum with the ability to charge electric vehicles.

Raiders alumnus Napoleon McCallum, from left, NV Energy CEO Doug Cannon and Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan and plug in an electric vehicle during a press conference at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The event was to introduce new NV Energy EV charging infrastructure coming to the Las Vegas Valley. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan speaks during a press conference at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The event was to introduce new NV Energy electric vehicle charging infrastructure coming to the Las Vegas Valley. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A map of current and upcoming NV Energy electric vehicle charging stations is shown during a press conference at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The event was to introduce new NV Energy EV charging infrastructure coming to the Las Vegas Valley. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

NV Energy CEO Doug Cannon, from left, Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan and Raiders alumnus Napoleon McCallum plug in an electric vehicle during a press conference at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The event was to introduce new NV Energy EV charging infrastructure coming to the Las Vegas Valley. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders alumnus Napoleon McCallum demonstrates plugging in an electric vehicle during a press conference at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The event was to introduce new NV Energy EV charging infrastructure coming to the Las Vegas Valley. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Raiders and NV Energy have joined forces to make it easier for eventgoers to charge their electric vehicles at Allegiant Stadium.

Thirteen Blink Charging Co. Series 8 charging stations were added in parking lots A and F at the $2 billion facility as part of NV Energy’s program aimed at adding EV charging options at popular destinations in the city. Each station features two charging ports with 18-foot-long charging cables.

“We are truly honored that Allegiant Stadium is among the first venues in our community to provide EV charging stations as part of NV Energy’s tourism incentive program,” Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan said during a news conference Tuesday.

Users can pay for their charging session via credit card or digital wallet and charging does not require a membership or mobile application.

The stadium stations mark some of the first added at high interest areas as part of NV Energy’s Economic Transportation Electrification Plan. Resorts World also has EV stations available with stations expected to be added at 10 other Las Vegas Valley locations, including the South Point, Caesars Palace, The Venetian and El Cortez. Charging stations are also scheduled to be added to locations in Reno and Laughlin.

“This is the starting point,” said Marie Steele, vice president of integrated energy services with NV Energy. “This is one very specific program to make sure that we’re supporting tourism for the broader need of the economy.”

The program is an incentive-based program provided to the Raiders and other customers eligible to participate, with an incentive per charger, Steele said. Residents and tourists alike are targeted as part of the program.

“We all know we welcome over 40 million people each year, many of whom drive from surrounding states,” Morgan said. “The expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure will make sure that EV charging stations are more readily available and encourage sustainable transportation.”

The move is the latest in a series of sustainability efforts the Raiders have made at Allegiant Stadium. Last summer the stadium was deemed LEED Gold certified by the U.S. Green Building Council, making the facility one of seven stadiums to achieve the distinction. Allegiant Stadium is also the first NFL stadium fully powered by renewable energy.

“This is only one part of a much larger commitment that the Raiders have made to our sustainability efforts,” Morgan said. “Our reach and our impact extends far beyond the game and that is a commitment that not only I have made, but our team owner Mark Davis has as well.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.