New charging station for Tesla cars open on Las Vegas Strip

Tesla's Model X is charged by V3 Supercharger at the largest Tesla Supercharger station now open near the High Roller in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Tesla's newest charging station showcases technologies including solar energy generation, battery storage and V3 Supercharging. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tesla’s largest Nevada charging site for its electric vehicles now sits below the world’s tallest Ferris wheel.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Tesla opened a new supercharging station last week behind The Linq Promenade, near the High Roller. The site includes 39 charging connectors, solar-covered canopies and battery storage units. All of the batteries in the storage unit and the vehicles were produced in the Tesla Gigafactory in Storey County, according to a company spokesman for Tesla.

Eric Dominguez, vice president of facilities, engineering and sustainable operations for Caesars, said the company saw the opportunity to partner with Tesla as a way to promote clean transportation for guests.

“It provides a nice amenity for folks that need to charge their car,” Dominguez said. “It’s exceeded our expectations in terms of the amount of business we’ve seen.”

A Tesla spokesman said the company chose the location because of Las Vegas’ high volume of visitors. He said the site is the first all-new Tesla station to feature the company’s new supercharging technology, with 24 V3 superchargers scattered across the parking lot.

“It basically halves the charging time,” the spokesman said.

The station also has 15 level-two wall connectors along the perimeter.

Drivers who want to park and charge their Tesla car for an extended period of time can use the level-two wall connectors and pay $9 for one to two hours of use; $12 for two to four hours; or $15 for four to 24 hours. Each additional day costs $15.

The V3 superchargers currently cost $0.30 per minute of use and can recharge up to 180 miles of vehicle range in 15 minutes.

Dominguez said he expects the new station will help attract more electric vehicle drivers to the Strip.

The station is at “a great location,” he said. “We have so many visitors coming from Southern California and the Phoenix area. And the Tesla ranges allow them to get to a site like this and charge up.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.