103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Energy

NV Energy asks customers to conserve energy Wednesday and Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2021 - 1:24 pm
 
NV Energy building (Review-Journal File Photo)
NV Energy building (Review-Journal File Photo)

Nevada’s power company wants people across the state to save electricity Wednesday and Thursday evening.

Nevadans should take steps to decrease their electricity usage between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. both days to reduce strain on the power grid, NV Energy announced Wednesday. The company attributed energy supply issues to excessive heat in California and Nevada, gas supply and energy constraint.

Conserving power during those high usage periods will keep the grid running smoothly, the company said.

The company anticipates high power demand across the West during those time periods, said Josh Langdon, an executive with NV Energy.

“Collectively, small actions taken by our customers will go a long way toward helping NV Energy continue to maintain a stable power grid and reliable service,” he said in a release.

NV Energy recommends people turn off unnecessary lights; avoid using large appliances and unplug those not in use; adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher and use ceiling fans; turn off pool pumps; close window coverings; and don’t charge electric vehicles between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Las Vegas loses linebacker to Seahawks
Raiders report: Las Vegas loses linebacker to Seahawks
2
Las Vegas man arrested after growling like a dog, swearing at flight attendants
Las Vegas man arrested after growling like a dog, swearing at flight attendants
3
CARTOONS: Biden checks his watch
CARTOONS: Biden checks his watch
4
Raiders most hated team in professional sports, report finds
Raiders most hated team in professional sports, report finds
5
CARTOON: Biden administration is the real natural disaster
CARTOON: Biden administration is the real natural disaster
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
MGM Resorts activates solar power array
By / RJ

The 323,000-panel solar array located in the desert north of Las Vegas will supply daylight power for 36,000 rooms in 13 MGM Resorts International properties.