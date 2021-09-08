NV Energy asks customers to conserve energy Wednesday and Thursday

Nevada’s power company wants people across the state to save electricity Wednesday and Thursday evening.

NV Energy building

Nevadans should take steps to decrease their electricity usage between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. both days to reduce strain on the power grid, NV Energy announced Wednesday. The company attributed energy supply issues to excessive heat in California and Nevada, gas supply and energy constraint.

Conserving power during those high usage periods will keep the grid running smoothly, the company said.

The company anticipates high power demand across the West during those time periods, said Josh Langdon, an executive with NV Energy.

“Collectively, small actions taken by our customers will go a long way toward helping NV Energy continue to maintain a stable power grid and reliable service,” he said in a release.

NV Energy recommends people turn off unnecessary lights; avoid using large appliances and unplug those not in use; adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher and use ceiling fans; turn off pool pumps; close window coverings; and don’t charge electric vehicles between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

