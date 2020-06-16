NV Energy seeks to cut customers’ monthly bills in 2021

The utility filed a request to reduce its revenue requirement by $120 million as part of the company’s plan to reduce energy costs for customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

NV Energy is looking to cut customers’ monthly bills in 2021.

The utility filed a request earlier this month to reduce its revenue requirement by $120 million. The filing is part of the company’s four-step plan to reduce energy costs for customers and companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is one of the largest decreases the company has requested, according to a news release.

If the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada approves the filing, Southern Nevada residential customers would see a $4.05 decrease on average on their monthly bill, effective Jan. 1.

“NV Energy knows that our customers are experiencing unprecedented financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are here to support them,” Doug Cannon, NV Energy president and chief financial officer, said in the statement. “This filing will bring rate relief to our residential and business customers, and in doing so, help drive our state’s long-term economic recovery.”

The company also said customers across Nevada saw a $105.7 million rate decrease on April 1. Another $77.2 million rate decrease is set to begin July 1, and a rate decrease of $30.6 million is set to begin Oct. 1 if approved by the commission.

The utility, which provides energy services to more than 1.4 million customers, is still waiving disconnects for nonpayment and late penalties for those directly affected by the pandemic and has developed extended payment options.

