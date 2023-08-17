Slightly lower bills coming for NV Energy customers

NV Energy has filed filed paperwork to decrease its energy rates for the final months of 2023.

NV Energy customers across the state should expect a slight decrease in their energy bills during the last few months of 2023 as rates are set to decline.

The utility has filed a slight energy rate decrease with the Public Utilities Commission for its customers in Southern and Northern Nevada that will take effect at the start of October and stay in place until the end of 2023.

The average decrease for all Southern Nevada customers will be 1.02 percent and the average decrease for Northern Nevada customers will be 2.47 percent.

Here is what the impact will look like for residential Southern Nevada customers:

— For residential single-family customers the rate decrease will be 0.64 percent which should lower the average monthly bill by $1.20.

— For residential multifamily customers the rate decrease will be 0.68 percent which should decrease the average monthly bill by 75 cents.

Here is what the impact will look like for residential Northern Nevada customers:

— For residential single-family customers the rate decrease will be 1.9 percent which should lower the average monthly bill by $2.40.

— For residential multifamily customers the rate decrease will be 1.97 percent which should lower the average monthly bill by $1.41.

These two rate drops will decrease NV Energy’s revenue by about $56.8 million, of which about $31.6 million will come from Southern Nevada and $25.2 million will come from Northern Nevada. This revenue doesn’t contribute to the company’s overall profits and covers the cost of buying power.

NV Energy didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the rate decreases.

This decrease is the first simple decrease NV Energy has done for its electricity rates in the last five quarters, last quarter it received permission to financially maneuver the impact of its quarterly rates to give customers a slight decrease of 2.9 percent.

