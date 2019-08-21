Southwest Gas looking to lower residential bills in Southern Nevada

The average monthly bill would drop 69 cents from $46 to $45.31 for the average Southern Nevada single-family residential customer.

A Southwest Gas Corp. vehicle. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southwest Gas Corp. is looking to lower monthly gas prices 1.5 percent for residential customers in Southern Nevada.

The change comes as Southwest Gas files its annual rate adjustment application with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, and must be approved by the commission.

Meanwhile, the average single-family residential customer in Northern Nevada can expect to see monthly bills increase $2.27. Southwest Gas spokesman Stephen Miller said the two rate adjustments are different because the utility has two rate jurisdictions in Nevada.

“As approved by the PUCN, we’re authorized to recover a specific amount of revenue per customer based on applicable rate schedules — no more, no less,” Miller said via email. “There could be differences depending on use in those areas.”

Consumers can comment on the matter during an Aug. 27 consumer session. The hearing is set for 6 p.m. in the PUC’s Carson City office, with a video conference available at its Las Vegas office. The commission may approve the rates as proposed, or change them “as necessary to ensure rates are just and reasonable,” according to a statement from the PUC.

