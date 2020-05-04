Southwest Gas looking to raise rates

Families in Southern Nevada could see a nearly $4 monthly increase in their gas bill in the coming months, if approved by state regulators.

A Southwest Gas truck is seen on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Southwest Gas Corp. filed an application with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada to increase its annual revenue by $35.2 million — or 7.8 percent — in Southern Nevada. Revenue would increase $3.1 million — or 2.6 percent — in Northern Nevada.

The average single-family home in Southern Nevada would see its monthly residential gas bill increase $3.71, or 8.7 percent. Those in Northern Nevada would see a spike of $2.47, or 3.2 percent.

The utility said the rate changes are necessary because of a change in the cost of capital, updated costs related to capital investments and incremental expenses related to its Customer Data Modernization Initiative, which would replace outdated customer data systems.

The rate hike has not been finalized; the PUC can approve them as is, or adjust “as necessary to ensure rates are just and reasonable,” according to a Monday news release.

The commission is set to hold a telephonic and written consumer comment session June 24. Those interested can take part in the live telephone conference by dialing 844-621-3956 and using the code 497295909. Public comments are limited to five minutes per person.

Written comments can be sent to BPA@puc.nv.gov, or mailed to the commission at 1150 E. William St., Carson City, NV 89701. A hearing on this application is set to begin Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.