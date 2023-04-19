Tips to save on your utility bill this summer

As temperatures reach triple-digits, there are a number of things ratepayers can do to help trim utility bills.

Save on utilities during the Las Vegas summer

While electric rates are down in 2024 compared to the previous year, bills will be climbing in the summer months.

But there are a number of steps ratepayers can take to help trim energy and gas bills, especially as the weather heats up in the Las Vegas Valley.

Adam Grant, NV Energy’s director of electrification and energy services, noted several options Southern Nevadans can take to help reduce their electricity bill.

He said limiting energy use during peak energy consumption, typically between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., can help as well as turning off lights and using fans to help circulate air.

“Any heat you bring into the home makes the air conditioning work harder,” Grant said.

He also recommends residents have their air conditioning units inspected before the summer heat sets in, and units over 12 years old should be replaced. If your unit is on the ground, it’s best to keep the area around it free of debris to help maintain air flow.

Other tips:

— Set thermostat between 78 to 80 degrees while at home, and 5 to 10 degrees higher when away from home and at night

— Set your water heater to the lowest temperature that still provides sufficient hot water, typically 120 degrees

— Use pool timers to help reduce the time your swimming pool pump runs

— Don’t charge electric vehicles from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Unplug appliances such as TVs and computers while on vacation

— Vacuum refrigerator coils

— Use appliances like dishwashers and laundry machines as late in the evening as possible, when temperatures cool down

— Close blinds and drapes during the day to help keep heat out

— Switch to energy-saving LED light bulbs

— Caulk windows and weather strip doors to prevent unwanted air from getting inside

— Install low-flow shower heads

— Add window screens or window films to reduce the amount of sunlight getting into the home

NV Energy also offers free in-home assessments of improvements that could be made to make your home more energy efficient.

More energy saving tips can be found on NV Energy’s website at nvenergy.com and at Southwest Gas’ website www.swgas.com.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com.