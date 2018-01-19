Energy

US oil output booming, expected to surpass Saudis, Russia

The Associated Press
January 19, 2018 - 3:01 am
 
Updated January 19, 2018 - 3:10 am

PARIS — A global energy agency says that U.S. oil production is booming and is forecast to top that of heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Russia this year.

The International Energy Agency said in its monthly market report released Friday that U.S. oil production, which has already risen to its highest level in nearly 50 years, will push past 10 million barrels a day as higher prices entice more producers to start pumping.

It says that “this year promises to be a record-setting one for the U.S.”

Meanwhile, global growth in demand for oil is forecast to remain unchanged at 1.3 million barrels a day. That’s mainly due to the impact of higher oil prices and as consumers switch to other types of energy, like natural gas.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Energy Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like