Entrepreneurs

Business startups face funding challenges in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2018 - 10:24 am
 

When Gerald Meggett Jr. began searching for a new city to relocate his startup, Las Vegas seemed like the perfect fit.

The community’s education system presented a prime opportunity to show off the capabilities of his app, CircleIn, which connects students to peer tutoring opportunities. So in 2017, co-founder Meggett moved his company from Maryland to Las Vegas.

He soon realized one thing was missing: local funding from venture capitalists.

More than 80 percent of CircleIn’s funding had come from out of state. Meggett said Gov. Brian Sandoval’s office invested $200,000 in the company in January, and UNLV’s Rebel Venture Fund finalized an investment this month.

“There definitely have been some challenges” getting capital from local investors, he said. “Right now, (Las Vegas) is not attractive for venture capital. … You have a community ranking dead last in education. That’s a very scary place to invest.”

Education Week magazine put Nevada in 51st place in its 2018 Quality Counts report, which is used as a national comparison for the quality of public education in each state and the District of Columbia.

Local experts said Nevada’s tax structure and business-friendly climate make it an appealing location to set up shop, but they said the startup scene lacks quality businesses. In turn, the investment money in Southern Nevada is funneled into larger startup scenes outside of the state, including Silicon Valley.

The money scene

The venture capitalist scene in Las Vegas has been growing in recent years, according to Nick Jones, an entrepreneur in residence at Las Vegas-based seed investment firm Varkain. He and others said it is unclear how many venture capitalists there are in Las Vegas.

“It’s a difficult number to track, especially in this town,” he said.

Some of that growth may have been from high-net-worth individuals moving into Nevada from states with high taxes, such as California. According to research co-authored by Charles Varner, associate director of the Stanford Center on Poverty and Inequality, California lost about 138 high-income residents to other states after voters approved a tax increase in 2012 that raised the top state income tax more than 29 percent to 13.3 percent.

Zach Miles, associate vice president for economic development for UNLV, said there is venture money in Southern Nevada, “but trying to find the right groups to tap into for that money is different.”

Jones said his workplace invests most of its money in startups outside of Las Vegas, citing a lack of quality startups in the Las Vegas area: those that have a good minimum viable product, solve a problem in the market and show traction.

Lost opportunity

According to a 2017 report from the Kauffman Foundation, Las Vegas ranked No. 34 out of 40 metropolitan areas for growth entrepreneurship, a metric of how much startups grow.

Jones said Nevada’s lack of quality startup businesses and university structure are two reasons venture capital funding is leaving the state.

While Nevada is home to only a handful of colleges spread across the state, Silicon Valley has schools such as Stanford University, San Jose State University and the University of California, Berkeley, all within a 50-mile radius. That means investors can find clusters of educated, qualified entrepreneurs in one area.

Those clusters tend to attract the most money. U.S. venture capital-backed companies raised $23 billion in the second quarter of 2018, according to New York-based CB Insights, a financial research firm. The Southwest, which encompasses Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico and part of Northern California, received $386 million in funding, with about $25.2 million in Nevada. The San Francisco area alone received about $5.6 billion.

Sam Palazzolo, managing director of Las Vegas-based financial investment business Tip of the Spear Ventures LLC, said the Bay Area has more opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs alike.

“If I were in San Francisco, I could go to a pitch-fest every evening that was sponsored by a law firm,” he said. “We might hit two law firms in the same evening, and the pitches are from the smartest people on the planet.

People from Stanford, MIT, Yale, you name it.”

Leith Martin, director of UNLV’s Troesh Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, said that while education is a factor in developing local venture capital and startup scenes, it’s no different than any other workforce development opportunity.

“If there’s not the necessary skill set there, then there’s going to be a struggle in terms of the number of people or individuals qualified to do that,” Martin said. “There’s a lot of discussion on whether or not you can manufacture entrepreneurs. At UNLV, what we attempt to do is provide individuals the tools that help them start a company, whether it be knowledge in how financing works … (or) determining the commercial viability of an idea.”

Future of capital funding

Local funding isn’t impossible to find in the valley. Mark Brennan, founder and principal of private equity and venture capital consulting firm Brennan Capital Partners, focuses on working with local entrepreneurs. Twelve of the 15 he is working with today are based locally.

“Overall, Las Vegas is a great place to start a company,” he said. “But it’s also frustrating because while it has a host of the basic requirements to create a really robust early-stage ecosystem, it also lacks several elements,” such as qualified workers and an efficient education system.

Martin said he expects more investors will turn to Las Vegas as they start to recognize the potential in Las Vegas’ convention space and tax structure.

But the local venture capital scene — which Miles described as “disorganized,” with a lack of networks between local startups and investors — still has a ways to go before it sees major growth.

“The sooner it gets organized, the sooner we’ll have a robust venture capital scene,” Miles said. “It’s moving in the right direction.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Nevada's venture capital money doesn't stay in state
Zach Miles, associate vice president for economic development for UNLV, said there’s venture money in Southern Nevada, “but trying to find the right groups to tap into for that money is different.” According to a 2017 report from the Kauffman Foundation, Las Vegas ranked number 34 out of 40 metropolitan areas for growth entrepreneurship, a metric of how much startups grow. With a lack of growing startups in Las Vegas, investment money is being sent outside of state borders. The southwest region of the U.S. received $386 million in funding in the second quarter, with about $25.2 million in Nevada. The San Francisco area alone received about $5.6 billion. (source: CB Insights)
Neon wraps can light up the night for advertising
Vinyl wrap company 5150 Wraps talks about neon wraps, a new technology that the company believes can boost advertising at night. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nevada on the forefront of drone safety
Dr. Chris Walach, senior director of Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, talks to a reporter at NIAS's new Nevada Drone Center for Excellence of Public Safety, located inside the Switch Innevation Center in Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
Motel 8 on south Strip will become site of hotel-casino
Israeli hoteliers Asher Gabay and Benny Zerah bought Motel 8 on the south Strip for $7.4 million, records show. They plan to bulldoze the property and build a hotel-casino. Motel 8 was built in the 1960s and used to be one of several roadside inns on what's now the south Strip. But it looks out of place today, dwarfed by the towering Mandalay Bay right across the street.
Project billed as one of the world's largest marijuana dispensaries plans to open Nov. 1
Planet 13 co-CEO Larry Scheffler talks about what to expect from the new marijuana dispensary, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Oasis Biotech opens in Las Vegas
Brock Leach, chief operating officer of Oasis Biotech, discusses the new plant factory at its grand opening on July 18. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Tech Park innovation building breaks ground
Construction on the first innovation building at the UNLV Tech Park is underway. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Forum Meeting Center
Caesars broke ground Monday on its $375 million Caesars Forum Meeting Center (convention center) just east of the High Roller observation wheel. (Caesars Entertainment)
Technology reshapes the pawn shop industry
Devin Battersby attaches a black-colored device to the back of her iPhone and snaps several of the inside and outside of a Louis Vuitton wallet. The device, installed with artificial intelligence capabilities, analyzes the images using a patented microscopic technology. Within a few minutes, Battersby receives an answer on her app. The designer item is authentic.
Recreational marijuana has been legal in Nevada for one year
Exhale Nevada CEO Pete Findley talks about the one year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Young adults aren't saving for retirement
Financial advisors talk about saving trends among young adults. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump’s tariffs could raise costs for real estate developers, analysts say
President Donald Trump made his fortune in real estate, but by slapping tariffs on imports from close allies, developers in Las Vegas and other cities could get hit hard.
Las Vegas business and tariffs
Barry Yost, co-owner of Precision Tube Laser, LLC, places a metal pipe into the TruLaser Tube 5000 laser cutting machine on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Nevada Film Office Connects Businesses To Producers
The director of the Nevada Film Office discusses its revamped locations database and how it will affect local businesses. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Opendoor isn't the typical house flipping company
Unlike most house flippers, the company aims to make money from transaction costs rather than from selling homes for more than their purchase price.
The Venetian gondoliers sing Italian songs
Gondolier Marciano sings a the classic Italian song "Volare" as he leads guests through the canals of The Venetian in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Building In Logandale
Texas homebuilder D.R. Horton bought 43 lots in rural Logandale. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Indoor farming in Southern Nevada
Experts discuss Nevada's indoor farming industry. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Fontainebleau could have become a Waldorf Astoria
Months after developer Steve Witkoff bought the Fontainebleau last summer, he unveiled plans to turn the mothballed hotel into a Marriott-managed resort called The Drew. But if Richard “Boz” Bosworth’s plans didn’t fall through, the north Las Vegas Strip tower could have become a Waldorf Astoria with several floors of timeshare units. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA CEO Rossi Ralenkotter announces plans to retire
Rossi Ralenkotter, CEO of the LVCVA, on Tuesday confirmed a Las Vegas Review-Journal report that he is preparing to retire. Richard N. Velotta/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
Cousins Maine Lobster to open inside 2 Las Vegas Smith’s stores
Cousins Maine Lobster food truck company will open inside Las Vegas’ two newest Smith’s at Skye Canyon Park Drive and U.S. Highway 95, and at Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive. Cousins currently sells outside some Las Vegas Smith’s stores and at Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices to continue to rise, expert says
Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, gives homebuyers a pulse on the Las Vegas housing market. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NV Energy announces clean energy investment
The company is planning to add six solar projects in Nevada, along with the state's first major battery energy storage capacity. Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal
3 Mario Batali restaurants on Las Vegas Strip to close
Days after new sexual misconduct allegations were made against celebrity chef Mario Batali, his company announced Friday that it will close its three Las Vegas restaurants July 27. Employees of Carnevino Italian Steakhouse, B&B Ristorante and Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria, all located in The Venetian and Palazzo resorts, were informed of the decision Friday morning. Bastianich is scheduled to visit the restaurants Friday to speak to employees about the next two months of operation as well as how the company plans to help them transition to new positions.
Nevada has its first cybersecurity apprenticeship program
The Learning Center education company in Las Vegas has launched the first apprenticeship program for cybersecurity in Nevada. It was approved by the State Apprenticeship Council on May 15. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas union members voting to authorize the right to strike
Thousands of Las Vegas union members voting Tuesday morning to authorize the right to strike. A “yes” vote would give the union negotiating committee the power to call a strike anytime after June 1 at the resorts that fail to reach an agreement. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Entrepreneurs
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Entrepreneurs Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like