Elon Musk forms 3 companies in Nevada, filings show

Elon Musk is linked to three newly-formed Nevada companies, according to documents recently filed with the Nevada Secretary of State.

Filings show the Tesla CEO and owner of Twitter is listed as director of X Holdings Corp. and X Corp., both registered to a Carson City address.

The third company, X.AI Corp., is registered to a Las Vegas address, and names Jared Birchall as its secretary. Birchall is reported by the Wall Street Journal to be the same individual who manages Musk’s family office. It also reported that the firm is a new artificial intelligence company.

Earlier this month, Twitter Inc. was merged with shell firm X Corp.

Twitter “no longer exists” after being merged with X Corp., according to an April 4 document submitted in a California court for a lawsuit filed against the company and its former chief executive officer, Jack Dorsey, last year by conservative activist Laura Loomer.

