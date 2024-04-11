1st look at Tiger Woods-backed golf entertainment venue — PHOTOS

The PopStroke opening at Town Square in Las Vegas this month will offer 18-hole putting courses, an ice cream station and multiple bars, including one on the courses.

PopStroke mini-golf and entertainment facility at Town Square Las Vegas is shown under construction Thursday, April 11, 2024. The facility is scheduled to open April 22. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The new Las Vegas mini-golf course backed by Tiger Woods and the golf equipment company TaylorMade is about to open and is looking to give people more than just a chance to improve their putting skills.

PopStroke is opening its two 18-hole putting courses on April 22 at Town Square, and intends to provide an entertainment experience that isn’t just mini-golf. In addition, the 12,800-square-foot, two-story PopStroke building includes an ice cream station, restaurant, children’ playground, private event space, multiple bars including on the courses and a space for nongolf games such as pingpong and cornhole.

“We’re all about bringing people together through the game of mini-golf,” said Dylana Silver-O’Brien, vice president of marketing for PopStroke. “As our venues have evolved, we’ve brought more fun into the spaces where you’re going to see the outdoor playground, you’re going to see the outdoor games, pingpong, (a) foosball table. Not all of our venues have a bar on course.”

The courses are a mix of green and white synthetic turf — to represent the greens and the roughs of a golf course — with some rocks sprinkled throughout, as well. Several large screens will show players’ scores as well as live sports, she said.

Some unique features for the Las Vegas location include garage doors that can open during good weather days and close to keep out the summer heat, said Taylor Glode, director of West Coast operations for PopStroke.

The PopStroke location is meant to host people of all ages and can attract families with its playground and adults with promotions like late-night happy hours and ladies’ nights, she said.

“There’s not a lot of options around here for kids and for, you know, families to be outside,” Glode said. “So, I think that aspect will do really well.”

The mini-golf chain wanted a location in Nevada since it’s a warm-weather state with a growing population, said Silver-O’Brien, which is similar to the other states with PopStroke — Arizona, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. She said the company is optimistic about the Nevada market and based on the performance of the first location PopStroke may add more in the state.

PopStroke chose Town Square because the company likes open-air retail centers and thought the location was well-suited to attract both locals and tourists, she said.

PopStroke will employ between 100 and 150 people for its Las Vegas location depending on how busy it gets, Silver-O’Brien said.

Glode said most employees have already been hired for the opening but positions are still available in the maintenance and kitchen operations.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.