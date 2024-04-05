Tiger Woods’ PopStroke experience sets opening date in Las Vegas

An opening date has been set for Tiger Woods’ PopStroke golf experience in Las Vegas.

Here are the cities with the most expensive homes in Nevada

An artist rendering of PopStroke, coming to Las Vegas in early 2024 with 36 holes of championship putting, a restaurant, bars and more. Courtesy of PopStroke

An opening date has been set for Tiger Woods’ PopStroke golf experience in Las Vegas.

PopStroke, described as an elevated entertainment experience, will open its doors to the public at noon on April 22.

Partnered with Tiger Woods and TaylorMade, PopStroke features two 18-hole putting courses built with synthetic turf, and incorporating fairways, bunkers and rough.

The Las Vegas attraction “brings guests an entirely new way to play mini-golf,” developers say. The experience is open to all ages.

The two-story venue, which is located in Town Square, also includes an open-air dining experience with climate control, an expansive outdoor beer garden, four bars featuring craft beers and signature cocktails, a fully enclosed outdoor playground for kids, among other amenities.

“As the dynamic hub of global entertainment, Las Vegas draws visitors from every corner of the world, embodying diversity and excitement like no other place on Earth,” said Popstroke Founder and CEO Greg Bartoli. “Our expansion into this iconic city celebrates our worldwide appeal and marks an exciting chapter for PopStroke as we join the vibrant community of Las Vegas. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Popstroke, uniting people of all backgrounds and abilities for an unforgettable golf entertainment experience in the Entertainment Capital of the World.”

The Las Vegas location will mark PopStroke’s first in Nevada.

PopStroke is located at 6617 S. Las Vegas Boulevard. Upon opening, regular business hours are Sunday through Thursday, 9 am-11 pm, and Friday through Saturday, 9 am-midnight.