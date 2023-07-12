Landscape company wins $100K sponsorship deal with Raiders

Clean & Green Landscape won a $100,000 sponsorship deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, which the company will use to promote water conservation efforts.

Far left Thayne Shaffer, president & CEO of America First Credit, middle left Clean & Green Landscape co-owner Justin Yin, lower left Elias Yin, middle Clean & Green Landscape co-owner Patricia Yin, middle right Christian Howard, vice president of corporate partnerships for the Las Vegas Raiders and far right Jamie Gary, senior manager of corporate partnership activation for the Las Vegas Raiders at the Small Business Showcase held at the Shift4 Club at Allegiant Stadium on July 11, 2023. (America First Credit Union)

A Las Vegas landscaping company secured a $100,000 sponsorship deal with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday night to promote water conservation.

Clean & Green Landscape won the third annual Small Business Showcase at the Shift4 Club at Allegiant Stadium for its efforts to conserve water and convert lawns to more desert friendly landscapes. Winning this showcase nets Clean & Green Landscape $100,000 worth of sponsorship deals over the next Raiders season.

Clean & Green Landscape is owned by the husband-and-wife team Justin and Patricia Yin and the company does outdoor landscaping for both residential and commercial properties. Justin Yin said they were honored to get the sponsorship package.

“We are happy to use this platform to educate Las Vegas on the importance of water conservation and everyone doing their part,” Justin Yin said.

Each square foot of grass Clean & Green Landscape replaces with desert friendly landscape saves 55 gallons of water annually, according to Yin. He estimates the company has converted enough grass landscape this year to save 800,000 gallons of water.

The Small Business Showcase is a joint venture between America First Credit Union and the Las Vegas Raiders. The showcase is meant to highlight efforts of small businesses in Southern Nevada.

“The annual Small Business Showcase with America First Credit Union continues to highlight the strength, drive, perseverance and diversity of small businesses throughout the Southern Nevada community,” said Christian Howard, vice president of corporate partnerships for the Las Vegas Raiders, in a statement.

Clean & Green Landscape competed with four other finalists for the sponsorship package: ComForCare Home Care, which provide seniors with home care businesses; Glass Vegas, a minority-owned glass business; Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix, a family fun center; and Turf Envy, an artificial turf company.

The businesses were judged based on how well they represented Nevada, their community involvement and how this sponsorship package can help execute their business objectives, according to a news release from America First Credit Union.

Yin said the sponsorship package includes some advertisements in the Raiders weekly newsletter, radio shows about the Raiders and banner ads on the team’s website as well as some advertisments inside Allegiant Stadium during Raiders home games.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com or on Twitter @seanhemmers34.