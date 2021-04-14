Las Vegas-based footwear brand Ross & Snow to hold pop-up event

Local footwear label Ross & Snow is stepping out of the online world Thursday for a brick-and-mortar pop-up sale at the venue The Space.

Ross & Snow footwear seen in this Sept. 10, 2018, file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ross & Snow's logo photographed in downtown Las Vegas in this Sept. 10, 2018, file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s the first time the Las Vegas-based brand has hosted a warehouse sale since launching in 2017.

“We wanted our Las Vegas community to be able to come touch and feel our shoes in person,” said co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Meghan Mossler. “We are selling samples, archive styles and some gently worn returns…we also have some handbags and some amazing luxe cashmere that you can come and feel for yourself.”

Mossler, a former buyer at Zappos, started the company with her husband, Fred, who served as an executive at Zappos. The couple spent their entire careers in the footwear industry before deciding to launch their own footwear label, said Mossler.

Its products retail for $195 to $495 and are manufactered in Italy. The line of men’s and women’s boots, shoes and slippers are sold on its website as well as Zappos and Nordstrom.com.

Ross & Snow’s one-day sale on Thursday will be held from noon to 8 p.m. at 3460 Cavaretta Court, near Polaris and Harmon avenues. Items will be discounted up to 90 percent off retail.

