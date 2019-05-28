Las Vegas company, Boxabl, part of Innovative Housing Showcase

A Southern Nevada company will show off its box room prototype at a Department of Housing and Urban Development event on the National Mall starting Saturday.

Part of the interior of a Boxabl home is shown in a lot near the company offices at 6120 N. Hollywood Blvd. in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Boxabl team, from left, Kyle Denman, senior engineer, Nathan Nouhan, engineering assistant, Paolo Tiramani, CEO, and his son Giliano Tiramani, head of business development, are shown in a model home in a lot near the company offices at 6120 N. Hollywood Blvd. in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The homes are shipped flat in a crate and are then unfolded to create the house once they reach the building site. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Part of the interior of a Boxabl home is shown in a lot near the company offices at 6120 N. Hollywood Blvd. in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Part of the exterior of a Boxabl home is shown in a lot near the company offices at 6120 N. Hollywood Blvd. in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The home is shipped in a crate, at left, and is then unfolded to create the house. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas company will show off its box room prototype in the nation’s capital starting this weekend.

Boxabl, a company that builds rooms that can fold into a box, will be one of 18 exhibitors at the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Innovative Housing Showcase on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The showcase runs June 1-5.

Galiano Tiramani, Boxabl’s head of business development, said the “disruptive potential” of the product is to elevate quality of life by substantially lowering housing costs.

Homebuyers could save about 30 percent on houses constructed with Boxabl products, senior engineer Kyle Denman has said.

Boxabl has said it wants to set up a factory in North Las Vegas and begin production next year.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson said last week that the country is facing a significant problem with affordable housing.

“There’s really not a good reason that a country like this should have so many homeless people or so many people who are severely cost-burdened, which means they spend more than 50 percent of their income on housing,” he said.

Manufactured homes, he said, have the benefit of driving down construction costs. And in the wake of a natural disaster, manufactured homes could restore damaged property in weeks or months, not years, Carson said.

