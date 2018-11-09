Las Vegas entrepreneurs get advice on the go from Chase BizMobile

About 40 employees, business owners and entrepreneurs who sought advice from the Chase for Business BizMobile, a consultancy center on wheels.

Blake Wise joined local company iSee Metryx just a few months ago, and he’s ready to revamp its marketing.

“Up to this point, we’ve been pretty traditional in just hitting the pavement and knocking on doors and dialing the phone,” said Wise, sales manager for the customer relationship management company in Las Vegas. “It hasn’t been very effective thus far.”

The company has a website, but none of its social media channels are currently active.

On Thursday afternoon, Wise represented one of about 40 employees, business owners and entrepreneurs who sought advice from the Chase for Business BizMobile, a consultancy center on wheels.

Las Vegas he Downtown Container Park wasis the BizMobile’s 25th stop. The 27-foot advice center on wheels travels city to city offering free, one-on-one consultations in areas like digital marketing and financing to business owners and entrepreneurs.

Shama Hyder, CEO and founder of Zen Media — the communications firm offering consultations on the BizMobile— said this is one way for Chase to connect with clients whoaren’t able to attend its business conferences.

The idea was, “let’s take this event on the road,” Hyder said. “If you can’t come to the experts, we’ll bring it to you. We’ll go into communities, even smaller communities, that may not get to attend some bigger events.”

So far the BizMobile has been to cities all over the country, including Portland, Miami, Atlanta, and Chicago. Its next stop will be Phoenix on Nov. 13.

Hyder said understanding digital marketing and social media is becoming increasingly important for businesses. A 2015 study from London-based marketing agency Digitas found Facebook influences 52 percent of consumers’ purchases.

“(Digital marketing is) the future,” she said. “It’s understanding your customers are more connected than ever before, and that’s not changing. That’s going to continue to grow.”

Zen Media creative director Brooklynne Peters said sheworked with a wide range of businesses in Las Vegas on Thursday, from restaurants to safety vest vendors.

“It’s a reflection of the way the economy is working right now,” she said. “More people are moving toward entrepreneurship. People are less inclined to stay with companies where they stay chained to their desk. … And here we are to help.”

Wise said he plans to use the advice given at the BizMobile to change iSee Metryx’s marketing strategy and bring in more customers.

I’m planning on “creating customer personas and getting content out there to add value to our potential customers,” he said. “There’s a lot to marketing, but it’s very simple, doable action items.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.